Atlanta Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 2022 Atlanta Open kicks off the North American hardcourt swing. The ATP 250 event will be held from July 25-31, with qualifying matches taking place over the weekend before. Along with some of the biggest names on the men's side, Coco Gauff will take part in a couple of exhibition matches, facing off against Taylor Townsend and Sofia Kenin.

Reilly Opelka is the top seed, while defending champion John Isner is seeded second. Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe round out the top four seeds. Nick Kyrgios returns to action for the first time since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon a few weeks ago.

Young Americans like Sebastian Korda, Jenson Brooksby, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton are also in the mix. Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie were some of the other high-profile names who were slated to participate but later withdrew.

The 2022 Atlanta Open boasts of a competitive field featuring tour veterans and new talent on the rise, and promises a week full of exciting matches. Here's all the information you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Atlanta Open?

A recent addition to the ATP tour, the Atlanta Open was first held in 2010 and was held at the Atlanta Athletic Club. The following year, the tournament venue was the Racquet Club of the South. Since 2012, the event has been held at the Atlantic Station in midtown Atlanta.

Americans have dominated the tournament, winning all but two editions so far. John Isner is the most decorated player in the history of the tournament, winning the title six times so far, along with three runner-up finishes. Mardy Fish, Andy Roddick, Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are the other players who have won the title in Atlanta.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Players

Reilly Opelka is the top seed.

Top four seeds Reilly Opelka, John Isner, Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe have received a bye into the second round. Opelka and de Minaur headline the top half of the draw. The former could meet either Ilya Ivashka or Quentin Halys in the second round, while the latter could take on compatriot James Duckworth.

Nick Kyrgios is also in this half of the draw and will take on a qualifier in the first round. He could be up against good friend and frequent doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. Tommy Paul and Jack Sock are also set for an exciting first-round showdown.

John Isner and Frances Tiafoe lead the bottom half of the draw. Isner, the defending champion, could meet either Ben Shelton or a qualifier in the second round. As for Tiafoe, he's likely to start against Sebastian Korda.

Brandon Nakashima, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier this year, will start against Jordan Thompson. Jenson Brooksby is up against Benoit Paire in the opening round.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will take place on July 23-24. Main-draw matches will commence on Monday, July 25 at 11 am local time. The exhibition matches featuring Coco Gauff will take place on Sunday and Monday evenings. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are to be contested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The official tournament schedule of the 2022 Atlanta Open can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $708,530. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of €54,535 along with 250 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, and Canada can watch the Atlanta Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

