Atlanta Open Results Today: Winners, Scores and Recap as Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul reach the quarterfinals | Day 3

Day 3 of the Atlanta Open saw Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul booking their spots in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The former beat Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4 while the latter defeated Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-3.

Tiafoe will face eighth seed Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the competition. The 20-year-old beat John Millman 7-6(8), 6-4 to book his place in the last eight.

After beating Kwon, Paul will take on Ilya Ivashka, who reached the quarterfinals after coming back from a set down to defeat Steve Johnson 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the men's doubles tournament, the Mexican-Argentine pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni booked their place in the quarterfinals by defeating top seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Here, they will face the American duo of Christopher Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald.

Let's now take a look at the results from Day 3 of the Atlanta Open.

Frances Tiafoe books last eight berth after beating Taro Daniel

Fourth seed Frances Tiafoe booked his place in the quarterfinals by defeating Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4. The 24-year-old saved a set point at 4-5 in the opening set before breaking the Japanese player. Tiafoe then held his serve to take the first set 7-5.

The American made a couple of breaks to go 4-1 up in the second set and eventually won it 6-4 to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open.

Tiafoe produced a pretty good service performance, serving 12 aces and winning 87% of points on his first serve.

Tommy Paul ousts Kwon Soon-woo to reach the quarterfinals

Tommy Paul beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-3

Fifth seed Tommy Paul also sealed his place in the last eight of the Atlanta Open with a straight-sets victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo. The 25-year-old took the opening set 6-3 and made an early break in the second.

Paul made another break of serve to win the match and reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Atlanta Open 2022: Day 3 results at a glance

Men's Singles second round

(4) Frances Tiafoe def. (Q) Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4

(5) Tommy Paul vs Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-3

(8) Brandon Nakashima def. John Millman 7-6(8), 6-4

Ilya Ivashka def. (LL) Steve Johnson 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Men's Doubles first round

Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni def. (1) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek 6-3, 7-6(1)

