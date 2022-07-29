Atlanta Open Results Today: Winners, Scores and Recap as John Isner and Alex de Minaur book their spots in the quarterfinals | Day 4

The Round of 16 at the Atlanta Open came to an end with John Isner and Alex de Minaur reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament. The former defeated Ben Shelton in two hours and 27 minutes, winning 7-6(8), 4-6, 7-6(3).

Isner has a tough task ahead as he will face sixth seed Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals. The latter booked his place in the last eight by beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4.

Third seed Alex de Minaur also reached the quarterfinals in Atlanta by beating compatriot James Duckworth 6-4, 6-4. The Australian will next take on Adrian Mannarino, who beat Andres Martin 7-5, 6-3 in the last 16.

Here's a look at the results from Day 4 of the Atlanta Open:

John Isner survives Ben Shelton scare

Second seed John Isner booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open, but was given a tough fight by compatriot Ben Shelton.

The first set was tightly contested and the 37-year-old had to save a set point to take it to a tie-break. Isner eventually managed to win the tie-break 10-8. However, Shelton won the second set 6-4 to force a decider.

Once again, a tie-break would determine the outcome and this time, Isner won it 7-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur beats James Duckworth to set up quarterfinal clash against Adrian Mannarino

Third seed Alex de Minaur booked his place in the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over compatriot James Duckworth.

Both players did well in the first set and broke each other once before the 23-year-old made the decisive break in the ninth game. De Minaur then held his serve to take the first set 6-4.

The World No. 30 broke Duckworth in the first game of the second set and it proved instrumental as there were no further breaks of serve. After beating his compatriot, de Minaur will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino for a place in the semifinals.

Atlanta Open 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

Men's singles second round

(LL) Adrian Mannarino def. Andres Martin 7-5, 6-3

(2) John Isner def. (WC) Ben Shelton 7-6(8), 4-6, 7-6(3)

(3) Alex de Minaur def. James Duckworth 6-4, 6-4

(6) Jenson Brooksby def. Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4

Men's doubles second round and quarterfinals

Jason Kubler / John Peers def. (4) Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell 4-6, 7-6(0), 10-6

Steve Johnson / Tommy Paul def. Alex de Minaur / Luke Saville 6-4, 1-6, 10-8

(2) Nick Kyrgios / Thanasi Kokkinakis def. Gonzalo Escobar / Hunter Reese 6-4, 7-6(3)

(WC) Mackenzie McDonald / Christopher Eubanks def. Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni 3-6, 6-3, 10-5

