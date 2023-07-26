Atlanta Open Tickets 2023: What are the prices? Everything to know about getting access to the ATP 250 event 

The Atlanta Open 2023 does not feature too many big names in tennis, but people in the city will no doubt be eager for tickets and to gain entry into the Atlantic Station to catch the action.

There are quite a few ways through which the crowd can obtain tickets for the tournament. These include different kinds of packages - the weeklong package and the weekend package.

As part of the weeklong package, fans will receive tickets for every session of the Atlanta Open. The prices for these range from $980 to $1700. The weekend package contains tickets for the last four sessions of the ATP 250 event and the prices range from $468 to $960.

Apart from these, there are tickets for each session of the tournament, with the day session prices ranging from $25 to $300 (excluding the final) while those for the night session range from $80 to $350. For the last day of the tournament, ticket prices range from $106 to $500.

Atlanta Open 2023 has the likes of Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur in the main draw

Alex de Minaur in action at Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur are the top two seeds at the Atlanta Open. Fritz reached the second round via a walkover and here, he will take on Yibing Wu in what will be the second meeting between the two.

Second seed Alex de Minaur is the defending champion from 2022 when he beat Jenson Brooksby in the title clash. The Aussie is in the second round of the Atlanta Open, where he will face compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Third seed Dan Evans will face Dominik Koepfer in the second round while fourth seed Yoshihito Nishioka will be up against Aleksandar Vukic. Fifth seed Christopher Eubanks is among the favorites to triumph in Atlanta after his run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The American will be up against his compatriot Brandon Nakashima.

Ben Shelton was the sixth seed but he suffered a disappointing opening-round loss to Juncheng Shang. The Chinese will be up against Kei Nishikori, who is competing in his first ATP Tour event since the 2021 Indian Wells Masters.

The Japanese had a promising start to the ATP 250 event by beating Jordan Thompson 7-6(5), 7-6(5).

Seventh seed Ugo Humbert entered the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open with wins over Constant Lestienne and Lloyd Harris while eighth seed JJ Wolf will be up against his compatriot Maxime Cressy in the Round of 16.