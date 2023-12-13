ATP Awards 2023: List of winners ft. Jannik Sinner & Andrey Rublev

Top players such as Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime picked up honors at this year's ATP Awards.

Sinner, ranked fourth in the world, was voted the '2023 ATP Fans' Favorite', becoming the first non-Major titlist to win the laurel. The Italian put together a career-best season in 2023, winning four titles and compiling a 64-15 win/loss record in pro-tour matches.

For the uninitiated, the Fans' Favourite category in the ATP Awards is voted online by tennis fans on the ATP Tour website. Only players ranked inside the top 25 rankings are eligible for the honor.

Rublev and his countryman Karen Khachanov, meanwhile, were voted the '2023 ATP Fans' Favourite Doubles Team'. The Russian duo played eight tournaments together this year, winning their maiden Masters-level title in Madrid.

The Fans Favourite Doubles category in the ATP Awards is also voted online by fans, and only the top 15 doubles teams in the year's Race Rankings can contend for the honor.

Felix Auger-Aliassime "pleasantly surprised" by Humanitarian ATP Award

Felix Auger-Aliassime was recognized for his humanitarian efforts this year

Felix Auger-Aliassime didn't have a great season on the ATP Tour in 2023, only winning 23 of his 42 matches. The Canadian, however, can take pride in how his year ended, as he took home the esteemed 'Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award'.

Auger-Aliassime was recognized by the men's governing body for his charitable efforts towards Togo — one of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) in the world. The Canadian has reportedly contributed $400,000 to the African nation since 2020. Interestingly, the 23-year-old's father was born in Togo.

He was admittedly pleased with the honor, giving a tribute to the eponymous Arthur Ashe in his acceptance speech to the ATP. Here are the excerpts:

"When I was told I would receive the 2023 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award, I was pleasantly surprised. It was great news. But you don't ever help others to win awards. I know Arthur didn’t."

"I am glad to be recognized for not just what I do as a tennis player, but as a person. My dad, Sam, grew up in Togo, a third-world country, where he did not have many opportunities for education or access to sports. When he moved to Canada, it was always important for him to give back to his family and others he knew back in Togo."

Jose Higueras, meanwhile, received the 'Tim Gullikson Career Coach Award' in the 2023 ATP Awards. The former World No. 6 plied his trade on the men's circuit in 1970-80. He worked with the likes of Carlos Moya, Roger Federer, and Pete Sampras after his career as a pro tennis player.