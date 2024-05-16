ATP Bordeaux Challenger: Sumit Nagal suffers first-round exit in a straight-set defeat

After a month’s wait, Sumit Nagal made his comeback to the ATP circuit but had a disappointing start in the BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux campaign in Bordeaux, France on May 14, Wednesday.

The 93rd-ranked Indian tennis player suffered a straight-set defeat over Harold Mayot from France in his first round to make an early exit from the competition. The World No. 130, Harold defeated the Indian ace tennis player by 6-2, 6-2 quite comfortably in a 70-minute encounter.

Despite Sumit Nagal starting off on a decent note, as he held on to his first serving games, in the fifth game, Harold was quick to win his first break of the match.

Although Sumit had a good chance of making a strong comeback to level in the sixth game, he couldn’t convert the two break points and eventually went behind by 2-4 in the first set. The Frenchman then recovered perfectly with another break on Sumit and secured the first set quite comfortably 6-2.

In the second set, Sumit’s disappointment continued as he conceded a 0-3 lead to the opponent after failing to win his two serving games initially. Though he tried to make a comeback in the fourth game, winning his first break of the match, he couldn't continue his momentum and went on to lose the set by 2-6 and eventually the match in a disappointing manner.

Harold will next take on English player Dan Evans in the Round of 16 match on May 16, Thursday.

Sumit Nagal recently withdrew from the Italian Open

Most recently, Sumit Nagal pulled out of the Italian Open in Rome. Before being part of the BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux campaign, Nagal underwent intensive training sessions at the Nensel Tennis Academy in Germany.

Nagal had a decent start to this year, breaking into the top 100 of the ATP rankings. In January 2024, he started off his year in style after defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Later, he had an impressive campaign in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 64 match, which helped him to propel to the top 100 ATP rankings. Though he put up a decent fight against World No. 7 Holger Rune, he had to suffer an exit from the campaign.