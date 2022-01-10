ATP Cup 2022: A look into the points won by the best players, ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov & Roberto Bautista Agut 

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov overcame Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta in the 2022 ATP Cup final. The duo didn't drop a single set as they won their respective singles fixtures to clinch the coveted title for their country.

Shapovalov opened up proceedings on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Carreno Busta, who had beaten the Canadian in the quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open. Shapovalov's convincing win inspired countryman Auger-Aliassime, who rose to the occasion to beat Bautista Agut in two tight sets, thereby helping Canada win the championship match by a score of 2-0.

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime were the MVPs at this year's ATP Cup, winning three matches each. Shapovalov dropped his first match against Great Britain's Dan Evans, but won his next three fixtures. Auger-Aliassime, for his part, lost to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz, but redeemed himself by beating Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie in the group stages and Bautista Agut in the final.

By virtue of their big scalps during the week, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov gained 390 and 290 points respectively - which is much more than a player would bag for winning an ATP 250 event. Auger-Aliassime, especially, was a benefactor of the ATP Cup's unique points system, nabbing 220 points for beating Bautista Agut, 90 points for beating Zverev and 80 points for beating Norrie.

Aliassime will attain a career-high ranking of World No. 9 when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday.

Roberto Bautista Agut bags 490 points, making him the biggest gainer during the ATP Cup 2022

It is pertinent to note that Roberto Bautista Agut accumulated by far the most points at the 2022 ATP Cup - even though his country didn't triumph in the end. The Spaniard scored a mammoth 490 points at the tournament; nabbing 200 points for beating World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals, and 90, 80 and 45 points for beating World No. 8 Casper Ruud, Chile's Cristian Garin and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

Denis Shapovalov scored 220 points in his victory over Carreno Busta, while gaining a measly 40 points for beating Russia's Roman Safiullin in the semifinals of the team event.

The tweet below breaks down the points earned by Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Bautista Agut, among other top players, at the 2022 ATP Cup:

