ATP Cup 2022 Day 1 scores, winners and recap: Ruud, Schwartzman grab wins, Tsitsipas skips singles but plays doubles

Spain, Argentina, Serbia and Poland notched their first wins of the 2022 ATP Cup on Saturday. Of the eight countries that featured on the first day in Sydney, only Georgia failed to win a single set.

Two of the four doubles matches went to third set tie-breakers but all eight singles matches were decided in straight-sets.

Spain ended the day on top of Group A, while Argentina sit atop Group D.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of the ATP Cup:

ATP Cup 2022 - Group A

Spain ended Day 1 of the ATP Cup 2022 as the leaders of Group A

Chile 0-3 Spain

Spain soared to the top of Group A with an impressive sweep of Chile. World No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta picked off Alejandro Tabilo in straight-sets to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

World No. 19 Roberto Bautista Agut then took apart Cristian Garin in straight-sets, which included a bagel in the opener. With the tie already secured, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez completed the sweep with a three-set win over Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo in the doubles.

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI): 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Robert Bautista Agut (ESP) bt. Cristian Garin (CHI): 6-0, 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina/Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI): 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7

Serbia 2-1 Norway

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's absence did not impact Serbia, as they prevailed over Norway in the deciding rubber.

Filip Krajinovic defeated Viktor Durasovic in straight-sets to give Serbia the lead. Casper Ruud leveled proceedings for Norway with a comfortable win over World No. 33 Dusan Lajovic.

Krajinovic partnered with Nikola Cacic to give Serbia a comfortable straight-sets win in the doubles to seal the tie.

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) bt. Viktor Durasovic (NOR): 6-2, 7-5

Casper Ruud (NOR) bt. Dusan Lajovic (SRB): 6-3, 7-5

Filip Krajinovic/Nikola Cacic (SRB) bt. Casper Ruud/Viktor Durasovic (NOR): 7-6 (3), 6-3

ATP Cup 2022 - Group D

Diego Schwartzman helped Argentina finish as the Group D leaders on Day 1 of ATP Cup 2022

Argentina 3-0 Georgia

Argentina raced to a 3-0 victory over Georgia, winning all three of their matches in straight sets.

World No. 44 Federico Delbonis downed Aleksandre Metreveli 6-1, 6-2 to give Argentina the lead.

World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman then disposed of World No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili in 62 minutes to take Argentina home. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni combined for a 6-1, 6-2 win over Zura Tkemaladze and Saba Purtseladze in the doubles to seal a perfect opening day for Argentina at ATP Cup 2022.

Federico Delbonis (ARG) bt. Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO): 6-1, 6-2

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO): 6-1, 6-2

Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni (ARG) bt. Zura Tkemaladze/Saba Purtseladze (GEO): 6-1, 6-2

Greece 1-2 Poland

Greece did not get the start they would have liked at the ATP Cup, as World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from his singles rubber against Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz went on to make light work of Aristotelis Thanos, who played in Tsitsipas' place. The World No. 9's straight-sets win helped Poland take an unassailable 2-0 lead, with Kamil Majchrzak having won his tie against Michail Pervolarakis in straight sets.

Tsitsipas, however, played doubles with Pervolarakis and managed to defeat the team of Hurkacz and Jan Zielenski in three sets.

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) bt. Michail Pervolarakis (GRE): 6-1, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt. Aristotelis Thanos (GRE): 6-1, 6-2

Michail Pervolarakis/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt. Hubert Hurkacz/Jan Zielinski: 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

