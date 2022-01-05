ATP Cup 2022 Day 5: TV schedule, start time & live stream details

The fifth day of this year's ATP Cup will see two semifinalists being confirmed. Once again, 12 matches will be played, including eight singles and four doubles.

All fixtures will take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena.

The outcome of Groups A and D will be decided on Wednesday. After consecutive clean sweeps over Norway and Chile, Spain will be keen to confirm their place in the semifinals when they take on Serbia. Norway, meanwhile, face Chile in another tie.

In Group D, Argentina and Poland lock horns in a winner-takes-it-all tie as whoever comes out on top will qualify for the semifinals. Greece face Georgia with neither team having anything to play for but pride.

Here's a look at the full ATP Cup schedule for Day 5:

Day Session

Group A (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Viktor Durasovic (NOR) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Cristian Garin (CHI)

Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Group D (Qudos Bank Arena)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski (POL) vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni (ARG)

Night Session

Group A (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Roberto Bautista Agut ESP)

Nikola Cacic / Matej Sabanov (SRB) vs Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina / Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Group D (Qudos Bank Arena)

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs Aleksandre Bakshi (GEO)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Aristotelis Thanos / Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Aleksandre Bakshi / Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO)

ATP Cup 2022 Match Timings

Like the last four days, the day session will begin at 10 am local time, with the night session scheduled for 5.30 pm local time.

For fans in the UK, US, Canada and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 5.

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 6:00 pm EST, January 4, 2022 1:30 am EST, January 5, 2022 UK 11:00 pm GMT, January 4, 2022 6:30 am GMT, January 5, 2022 India 4:30 am IST, January 5, 2022 12:00 pm IST, January 5, 2022

ATP Cup 2022: Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can watch all ATP Cup action live on these channels:

USA - Viewers in the USA can watch all matches of the ATP Cup on the Tennis Channel.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the ATP Cup matches on TSN.

UK - Viewers in the UK can watch all matches on Amazon Prime.

India - Viewers in India can watch all matches on Eurosport and on the Discovery+ app.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee