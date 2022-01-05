×
ATP Cup 2022 Day 5: TV schedule, start time & live stream details

Hubert Hurkacz will be eager to be at his best and help Poland qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Cup
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 05, 2022 02:00 AM IST
News

The fifth day of this year's ATP Cup will see two semifinalists being confirmed. Once again, 12 matches will be played, including eight singles and four doubles.

All fixtures will take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena.

ATP Cup Day 5 Schedule

The outcome of Groups A and D will be decided on Wednesday. After consecutive clean sweeps over Norway and Chile, Spain will be keen to confirm their place in the semifinals when they take on Serbia. Norway, meanwhile, face Chile in another tie.

In Group D, Argentina and Poland lock horns in a winner-takes-it-all tie as whoever comes out on top will qualify for the semifinals. Greece face Georgia with neither team having anything to play for but pride.

Here's a look at the full ATP Cup schedule for Day 5:

Set your alarms ⏰#ATPCup https://t.co/5V79u6O9pQ

Day Session

Group A (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Viktor Durasovic (NOR) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Cristian Garin (CHI)

Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Group D (Qudos Bank Arena)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski (POL) vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni (ARG)

Under the lights 🏟#ATPCup https://t.co/AQjGVPOR36

Night Session

Group A (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Roberto Bautista Agut ESP)

Nikola Cacic / Matej Sabanov (SRB) vs Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina / Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Group D (Qudos Bank Arena)

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs Aleksandre Bakshi (GEO)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Aristotelis Thanos / Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Aleksandre Bakshi / Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO)

ATP Cup 2022 Match Timings

Like the last four days, the day session will begin at 10 am local time, with the night session scheduled for 5.30 pm local time.

For fans in the UK, US, Canada and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 5.

CountryDay Session Start TimeNight Session Start Time
USA and Canada6:00 pm EST, January 4, 20221:30 am EST, January 5, 2022
UK11:00 pm GMT, January 4, 20226:30 am GMT, January 5, 2022
India4:30 am IST, January 5, 202212:00 pm IST, January 5, 2022

ATP Cup 2022: Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can watch all ATP Cup action live on these channels:

USA - Viewers in the USA can watch all matches of the ATP Cup on the Tennis Channel.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the ATP Cup matches on TSN.

UK - Viewers in the UK can watch all matches on Amazon Prime.

India - Viewers in India can watch all matches on Eurosport and on the Discovery+ app.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
