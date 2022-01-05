ATP CUP 2022 : Jan-Lennard Struff vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (GER) Jan-Lennard Struff vs (CAN) Denis Shapovalov

Date: January 6, 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group Stage

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $10 million

Match Timing: Approx. 07.00 pm local time, 08.00 am GMT, 12 pm IST

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Denis Shapovalov preview

2022 ATP Cup: Denis Shapovalov in action

Denis Shapovalov takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the final round of the round-robin stage at the ATP Cup on Thursday as Canada takes on Germany in an enthralling contest. With all four teams in the group having won a tie each, a win would see either team guaranteed a place in the semifinals.

Shapovalov had a mixed 2021 with the highlight being a maiden semifinal run at Wimbledon, losing to eventual champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Having started the season at No. 12 in the world, his attempt to finish the year inside the top 10 for the first time was thwarted by sluggish post-Wimbledon performances. His poor run of form saw him relinquish his Canadian number one spot to Felix Auger Aliassime.

Shapovalov has had a rough start to the year after testing positive for the corona virus, which saw him miss the first singles tie vs. USA. He returned for the tie against Great Britain, but was far from his best, losing to World No. 25 Dan Evans.

Struff himself had a difficult 2021, struggling to post consistent results on tour. Having started the year as World No. 36, he ended the year at 51, dropping off fifteen places. The German found some success on clay though, reaching the final in Munich and a run to the last 32 at Roland Garros.

Struff comes into the match on the back of a hard fought win over American John Isner, helping the Germans get off the mark in the tournament. Struff was comfortably beaten in straight sets by Dan Evans in their first tie against Great Britain.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

2022 ATP Cup: Jan-Lennard Struff celebrates his victory

Jan-Lennard Struff and Denis Shapovalov will lock horns for the eighth time on Thursday, with the German leading the head-to-head with a comfortable margin of 5 to 2. They have met four times on a hard court with their head-to-head on the surface tied at 2-2.

The pair split their meetings last year with Shapovalov coming out on top in Dubai, before Struff overcame the Canadian in St. Petersburg later in the year.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

With Shapovalov still in recovery mode post corona, Struff should fancy his chances of further boosting his head-to-head record against the Canadian, especially after his morale boosting win over Isner.

Prediction: Struff to win in three.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala