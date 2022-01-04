ATP Cup 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (POL) Hubert Hurkacz vs (ARG) Diego Schwartzman

Date: January 5, 2022

Tournament: ATP Cup 2022

Round: Group Stage

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $14 million

Match Timing: Approx. 11.30 am local time, 12.30 am GMT, 6 am IST

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime

Hubert Hurkacz vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Like Hurkacz, Schwartzman has done well in his ATP Cup matches so far

Hubert Hurkacz and Diego Schwartzman face each other in what will be a highly-anticipated clash. The stakes are high for this one as the winner could confirm their nation's spot in the semifinal.

Hurkacz had an outstanding 2021, during which he won his first Masters 1000 title in Miami, by beating Jannik Sinner in the final. The 24-year-old reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and became the first Polish man to enter the top ten of the ATP rankings.

Hurkacz has fared pretty well for Poland at the ATP Cup so far, having won both of his singles matches.

Schwartzman's ranking suffered a dip in 2021, but he had his moments. The Argentine reached the quarterfinals of the French Open without dropping a single set but lost to Rafael Nadal. He also made it to the last eight at Indian Wells.

Schwartzman's only title of 2021 came at the Argentina Open, which he won without dropping a single set.

The 29-year-old has been a vital asset for Argentina at the ATP Cup, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili on the first day of the competition. In his second singles match, Schwartzman was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas and lost the first set. However, he bounced back to defeat the World No. 4 and confirm Argentina's victory.

The 29-year-old will be keen to break back into the top ten, and a win over Hurkacz would definitely help his cause.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Diego Schwartzman head to head

Wednesday's match will be the third time both players have locked horns. Their previous two meetings took place in 2020.

They first faced one another at the ATP Cup with Hurkacz winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Schwartzman triumphed in their second meeting in the last 16 of the Rome Masters, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. The Argentine went on to reach the final of the tournament before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Both players started the ATP Cup with convincing victories, followed by come-from-behind wins. Given their current form, the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Hurkacz and Schwartzman fared fairly well on hard courts last year, with the Pole winning 30 out of 43 matches while the Argentine won 22 out of 34.

While Hurkacz is in good form, there is a good chance Schwartzman might edge him out and secure Argentina's spot in the semifinals.

Prediction: Schwartzman to win in three sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala