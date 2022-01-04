ATP Cup 2022 results today: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur scores, winner and recap

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev registered his first singles victory of the 2022 ATP Cup, defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets on Tuesday. Medvedev, eager to bounce back from his opening-match defeat to Ugo Humbert, produced a dominant display to win 6-4, 6-2.

Roman Safiullin defeated James Duckworth earlier in the day and Medvedev's triumph sealed a 2-0 win for Russia.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur score

Daniil Medvedev defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur winner

Following his win over Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev will face World No.7 Matteo Berrettini in his final round-robin match.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur match recap

Daniil Medvedev was dominant throughout the match against Alex de Minaur

Medvedev started the match in fine fashion, breaking de Minaur in back-to-back games to race to a 3-0 lead. The Australian regained one break of serve to stay within touching distance of the Russian.

De Minaur then saved a couple of set points in the ninth game on his own serve, forcing the Russian to serve out the set. The US Open champion held his nerve to take the first set 6-4.

Medvedev moved up a gear in the second set and cruised to a 5-0 lead. De Minaur broke once to avoid a bagel before holding serve to make it 5-2. Medvedev made no mistake the second time of asking as he closed out the match 6-2.

Russia face Italy in their next match on Thursday and a win would confirm their place in the semifinals. Medvedev will take on Italy's top-ranked player Matteo Berrettini.

The two have locked horns twice before, with the World No. 2 winning on both occasions. Their first meeting came at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018, when Medvedev fought back from a set down to win 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

The Russian also faced Berrettini in last year's ATP Cup final and made light work of the Italian, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Edited by Arvind Sriram