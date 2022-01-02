ATP Cup 2022 Results Today: Scores, winners and highlights

Day 2 of the 2022 ATP Cup featured a major upset, with hosts Australia defeating favorites Italy. Meanwhile, reigning champions Russia survived a scare from France, while the United States defeated Canada in comprehensive fashion.

Great Britain also started their tournament with a win, getting the better of Germany.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at today's results in the 2022 ATP Cup.

ATP Cup 2022 Group B

Medvedev lost his singles match but triumphed in his doubles encounter

Russia 2-1 France

Reigning champions Russia started their campaign with a win but they had to sweat for it. Roman Safiullin came back from a set down to beat France's Arthur Rinderknech in the first singles match.

It looked like all was lost for the French when Russia's talisman Daniil Medvedev led by a set and break against Ugo Humbert. However, the Frenchman produced a spirited comeback to upset the US Open champion in a three-set thriller.

Medvedev returned to the court shortly afterwards to partner Safiullin in the deciding doubles rubber. The Russian pair defeated Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to seal the tie.

Roman Safiullin bt. Arthur Rinderknech 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Ugo Humbert bt. Daniil Medvedev 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(2)

Daniil Medvedev / Roman Safiullin bt. Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-4

Australia 2-1 Italy

Last year's finalists Italy started off brilliantly with Jannik Sinner making light work of Max Purcell. However, Alex de Minaur scripted an upset by defeating Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to pull Australia level.

John Peers and Luke Saville then combined to get the better of Berrettini and Simone Bolelli to seal a massive victory for the hosts. The result put a massive dent in Italy's chances of reaching the semifinals, given that they are yet to face Russia.

Jannik Sinner bt. Max Purcell 6-1, 6-3

Alex de Minaur bt. Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(4)

John Peers / Luke Saville bt. Matteo Berrettini / Simone Bolelli 6-3, 7-5

ATP Cup Group C

Dan Evans helped Great Britain beat Germany

USA 3-0 Canada

Canada's Denis Shapovalov withdrew from his opening singles match, which meant Brayden Schnur took his place for the match against John Isner. The American cruised to a straight-sets victory to give his nation a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was then tasked with drawing Canada level. The 21-year-old took the opening set against Taylor Fritz, but the American fought back strongly to seal the win for USA.

Shapovalov then teamed up with Auger-Aliassime in an inconsequential doubles rubber which was won by Fritz and Isner.

John Isner bt. Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3

Taylor Fritz bt. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4

Taylor Fritz / John Isner bt. Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4

Great Britan 2-1 Germany

Great Britain got off to a flying start as Dan Evans cruised past Jan-Lennard Struff. But Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets to draw Germany level.

Evans returned for the doubles match, partnering Jamie Murray. The duo beat Zverev and Kevin Krawietz in straight sets to seal victory for Great Britain.

Dan Evans bt. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-2

Alexander Zverev bt. Cameron Norrie 7-6(2), 6-1

Dan Evans / Jamie Murray bt. Alexander Zverev / Kevin Krawietz 6-3, 6-4

