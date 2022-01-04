ATP Cup 2022 Results Today: Scores, winners and highlights

Italy kept their 2022 ATP Cup semifinal hopes alive by defeating and, in turn, eliminating France on Tuesday. Russia, meanwhile, moved to the top of their group with a clean sweep of Australia.

Group C is also shaping up to be a cracker with all four teams having registered one victory apiece.

ATP Cup 2022 Group B

Berrettini helped Italy beat France 3-0

Italy 3-0 France

The Italians got off to a good start against France as Jannik Sinner beat Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets. Matteo Berrettini then registered his first singles victory of the tournament by beating Ugo Humbert.

Berrettini and Sinner then teamed up for the doubles match, which they won in super tie-break to complete a clean sweep for Italy and keep their semifinal chances alive.

Jannik Sinner def. Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6(3)

Matteo Berrettini def. Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6(6)

Matteo Berrettini / Jannik Sinner def. Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-7(7), [10-8]

Russia 3-0 Australia

The Russians were favorites to win the tie and started well with Roman Safiullin beating James Duckworth in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev then confirmed Russia's point with a comprehensive victory over Alex de Minaur.

John Peers and Luke Saville tried to salvage some pride for the Aussies, but were beaten by Medvedev and Safiullin in the doubles.

Roman Safiullin def. James Duckworth 7-6(6), 6-4

Daniil Medvedev def. Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev / Roman Safiullin def. John Peers / Luke Saville 7-6(7), 3-6, [10-6]

ATP Cup Group C

Zverev put on a fine display to keep Germany's semifinal hopes alive

Germany 2-1 United States

After being beaten by Great Britain, Germany needed a win against the United States to stay alive in the competition. Jan-Lennard Struff gave them the perfect start by defeating John Isner in a thrilling contest.

The German won the first set before his American opponent fought back to take the second. Struff held his nerve to win the deciding set and give Germany a 1-0 lead. Alexander Zverev sealed victory for his nation by beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

The United States, however, managed to pull one back as Fritz and Isner won their doubles match comprehensively.

Jan-Lennard Struff def. John Isner 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-5

Alexander Zverev def. Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4

John Isner / Taylor Fritz def. Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz 6-0, 6-3

Canada 2-1 Great Britain

Dan Evans put Great Britain in front after defeating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. However, Felix Auger-Aliassime drew Canada level after defeating Cameron Norrie.

In the doubles match, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov had little trouble defeating Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury to salvage an important victory for Canada.

Dan Evans def. Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Cameron Norrie 7-6(4), 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov def. Jamie Murray / Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1

