ATP Cup 2022 Results Today: Scores, winners and highlights

Spain and Poland won their respective groups on Wednesday to become the first two semifinalists of the ATP Cup.

In Group A, Spain beat Serbia 2-1 in a rematch of the 2020 ATP Cup final while Chile finished second by beating Norway by the same scoreline.

In Group D, Poland beat Argentina 3-0 to salvage their semifinal spot while Greece defeated Georgia 2-1 to clinch third spot in the group.

ATP Cup 2022 Group A

Carreno Busta helped Spain reach their third ATP Cup semifinal

Spain 2-1 Serbia

The Spaniards were off to a good start as Pablo Carreno Busta beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets. This was followed by Roberto Bautista Agut defeating Dusan Lajovic convincingly. Spain thus maintained their record of reaching at least the semifinal of every edition of the ATP Cup.

The Serbs however managed to salvage some pride as Matej Sabanov and Nikola Cacic won the doubles match via a tiebreak. This was the first match Spain lost in the ATP Cup so far.

Pablo Carreno Busta def. Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut def. Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-4

Nikola Cacic / Matej Sabanov def. Albert Ramos Vinolas / Pedro Martinez 6-7, 6-3 [10-5]

Chile 2-1 Norway

Chile took the lead after Alejandro Tabilo defeated Viktor Durasovic in three sets. However, Norway leveled the scores after Casper Ruud made easy work of Cristian Garin.

Chile, however, won the tie after Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo trounced Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera. The South Americans thus finished second in Group A, their best finish in the ATP Cup to date.

Alejandro Tabilo def. Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1

Casper Ruud def. Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-1

Tomas Barrios Vera/ Alejandro Tabilo def. Andreja Petrovic / Leyton Rivera 6-0, 6-4

Group A Standings

Position Country Tie W/L Matches W/L Set W% Game W% 1 Spain 3-0 8-1 85% 60.34% 2 Chile 2-1 4-5 45.45% 49.43% 3 Serbia 1-2 4-5 42.86% 48.85% 4 Norway 0-3 2-7 26.32% 41.44%

ATP Cup 2022 Group D

Hurkacz maintained his good form in the tournament as Poland topped Group D and reached the semifinals

Poland 3-0 Argentina

In what was a virtual quarterfinal, the Poles took the lead after Kamil Majchrzak scripted an upset by defeating Federico Delbonis.

Next up was the highly-anticipated clash between Hubert Hurkacz and Diego Schwartzman. The match was surprisingly one-sided as Hurkacz won in straight sets to confirm Poland's place in the semifinals.

The Eastern Europeans completed a clean sweep as Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski won a tightly-contested doubles match.

Kamil Majchrzak def. Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Hubert Hurkacz def. Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4

Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski def. Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)

Greece 2-1 Georgia

The Greeks were off to a fine start after Michail Pervolarakis made easy work of Alexandre Metreveli. It was the 25-year-old's first-ever victory on the ATP Tour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was up against Nikoloz Basilashvili and went 4-1 up before the latter retired, thus sealing victory and third place in the group for Greece.

Georgia managed to salvage some pride towards the end of the tie. Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli beat Pervolarakis and Tsitsipas in a thrilling contest. Both pairs won a set each before the Georgians clinched the tiebreak 16-14.

Michail Pervolarakis def. Aleksandre Metreveli 6-3, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-1 (ret'd)

Aleksandre Bakshi / Aleksandre Metreveli def. Michail Pervolarakis / Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-3 [16-14]

Group D standings

Position Country Tie W/L Matches W/L Set W% Games W% 1 Poland 3-0 8-1 80.95% 63.24% 2 Argentina 2-1 6-3 60% 57.46% 3 Greece 1-2 3-6 40-91% 42.94% 4 Georgia 0-3 1-8 19.05% 31.97%

Confirmed semifinalists - Spain, Poland

