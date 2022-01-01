ATP Cup 2022 schedule for Day 2: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more

The ATP Cup 2022, which officially kicked off the 2022 tennis season, moves on to the second day of its nine-day run on January 2. With eight out of the 16 competing teams already having played their first match, Day 2 sees the remaining eight teams play their first group contests.

The day's events, including eight singles ties and four doubles ties, will be hosted by the Ken Rosewell Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

ATP Cup 2022 Day 2 Schedule

Day 2's matches will be contested by teams from Group B and Group C. Group B will witness defending champions Russia take on France, while Italy play against hosts Australia. In Group C, Canada lock horns with the USA, followed by Germany squaring off against Great Britain.

ATPCup @ATPCup



The defending champions, a North American clash and French flair 🗓



#ATPCup Day session delight 😍The defending champions, a North American clash and French flair 🗓 Day session delight 😍The defending champions, a North American clash and French flair 🗓#ATPCup https://t.co/RVvkell9dj

The schedule of the matches is as follows:

Day session

Group B (Ken Rosewell Arena)

Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA).

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA).

Doubles TBA vs Doubles TBA.

Group C (Qudos Bank Arena)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs John Isner (USA).

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA).

Doubles TBA (CAN) vs Doubles TBA (USA).

Night session

Group B (Ken Rosewell Arena)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs James Duckworth (AUS).

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS).

Doubles TBA (ITA) vs Doubles TBA (AUS).

Group C (Qudos Bank Arena)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Dan Evans (GBR).

Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR).

Doubles TBA (GER) vs Doubles TBA (GBR).

ATP Cup 2022 - Match timings

The day session at the ATP Cup 2022 will start at 10:00 am in Australia, while the night session is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm local time.

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India, here are the broadcast timings for proceedings on Day 2:

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 6:00 pm EST, January 1, 2022 1:30 am EST, January 2, 2022 UK 11:00 pm GMT, January 1, 2022 6:30 am GMT, January 2, 2022 India 4:30 am IST, January 2 2022 12:00 pm IST, January 2, 2022

ATP Cup 2022 - Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA - For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

Canada - Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

UK - UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

India - Fans in India can watch the proceedings live on Eurosport, streamed on the Discovery+ app.

Also Read Article Continues below

For further information regarding the broadcast details of the ATP Cup 2022 in other countries, click here.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra