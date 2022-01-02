×
ATP Cup 2022 schedule today: Day 3 TV schedule, start time, live stream details & more

Hubert Hurkacz will be looking to help Poland beat Georgia on Day 3
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 02, 2022 07:30 PM IST
News

A total of 12 matches will be played on the third day of the ATP Cup on Sunday. Following two days of intense action, there is a possibility that a semifinalist or two will be confirmed on Sunday.

The eight singles and four doubles fixtures will take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

ATP Cup 2022 Day 3 Schedule

Groups A and D will dominate Sunday's proceedings. After losing their opening tie to Serbia, Norway will be looking to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive when they face Spain.

Spain trounced Chile 3-0 in their opener and will be the firm favorites to seal their second consecutive win. The Chileans, meanwhile, face another daunting task against Serbia.

Greece will be looking to notch up their first win in Group D when they take on Argentina, while Poland will be aiming to make it two wins from two when they lock horns with Georgia.

Start the day the right way, with tennis 🎾#ATPCup https://t.co/R2DJ50mODD

Day Session

Group A (Qudos Bank Arena)

Viktor Durasovic (NOR) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Group D (Ken Rosewell Arena)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Aleksandre Bakshi (GEO)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO)

Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski (POL) vs Aleksandre Makshi / Aleksandre Metreveli

Night delight 🤩#ATPCup https://t.co/mConI0yTFd

Night Session

Group A (Qudos Bank Arena)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Cristian Garin (CHI)

Nikola Cacic / Matej Sabanov (SRB) vs Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Group D (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Michail Pervolarakis / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni (ARG)

ATP Cup 2022 Match Timings

Like the last two days, the day session will begin at 10 am local time and the night session at 5.30 pm local time.

For fans in the UK, US, Canada and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 3.

CountryDay Session Start TimeNight Session Start Time
USA and Canada6: 00 pm EST, January 2, 20221: 30 am EST, January 3, 2022
UK11:00 pm GMT, January 2, 20226: 30 am GMT, January 3, 2022
India4: 30 am IST, January 3, 202212: 00 pm IST, January 3, 2022

ATP Cup 2022 - Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the ATP Cup action live on these channels:

USA - Viewers in the USA can watch all matches of the ATP Cup on the Tennis Channel.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the ATP Cup matches on TSN.

UK - Viewers in the UK can watch all matches on Amazon Prime.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

India - Viewers in India can watch all matches on Eurosport and on the DIscovery+ app.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
