ATP Cup 2022 schedule today: Day 3 TV schedule, start time, live stream details & more

A total of 12 matches will be played on the third day of the ATP Cup on Sunday. Following two days of intense action, there is a possibility that a semifinalist or two will be confirmed on Sunday.

The eight singles and four doubles fixtures will take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

ATP Cup 2022 Day 3 Schedule

Groups A and D will dominate Sunday's proceedings. After losing their opening tie to Serbia, Norway will be looking to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive when they face Spain.

Spain trounced Chile 3-0 in their opener and will be the firm favorites to seal their second consecutive win. The Chileans, meanwhile, face another daunting task against Serbia.

Greece will be looking to notch up their first win in Group D when they take on Argentina, while Poland will be aiming to make it two wins from two when they lock horns with Georgia.

Day Session

Group A (Qudos Bank Arena)

Viktor Durasovic (NOR) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Group D (Ken Rosewell Arena)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Aleksandre Bakshi (GEO)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO)

Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski (POL) vs Aleksandre Makshi / Aleksandre Metreveli

Night Session

Group A (Qudos Bank Arena)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Cristian Garin (CHI)

Nikola Cacic / Matej Sabanov (SRB) vs Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Group D (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Michail Pervolarakis / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni (ARG)

ATP Cup 2022 Match Timings

Like the last two days, the day session will begin at 10 am local time and the night session at 5.30 pm local time.

For fans in the UK, US, Canada and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 3.

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 6: 00 pm EST, January 2, 2022 1: 30 am EST, January 3, 2022 UK 11:00 pm GMT, January 2, 2022 6: 30 am GMT, January 3, 2022 India 4: 30 am IST, January 3, 2022 12: 00 pm IST, January 3, 2022

ATP Cup 2022 - Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the ATP Cup action live on these channels:

USA - Viewers in the USA can watch all matches of the ATP Cup on the Tennis Channel.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the ATP Cup matches on TSN.

UK - Viewers in the UK can watch all matches on Amazon Prime.

India - Viewers in India can watch all matches on Eurosport and on the DIscovery+ app.

