ATP Cup 2022 Day 4: TV schedule, start time & live stream details

Tuesday is the fourth day of this year's ATP Cup and there are some interesting matches in store for tennis fans. 12 matches are scheduled to be played. While some teams will be looking to all but confirm their place in the semifinals, others will try to keep their hopes in the tournament alive.

The eight singles and four doubles fixtures will take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Park Arena.

Groups B and C will feature on Tuesday. After their shock defeat to Australia, Italy will be looking to get their campaign back on track as they take on a resilient France. Reigning champions Russia take on Australia, who will be in good spirits after defeating the Italians.

Following a dominant win over Canada, the United States take on Germany who will be eager to register their first victory of the competition.

Great Britain will be in high spirits after defeating the Germans and they will look to make it two wins out of two as they take on the Canadians.

Day Session

Group B (Qudos Bank Arena)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Matteo Berrettini / Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Group C (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs John Isner (USA)

Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz (GER) vs Taylor Fritz / John Isner (USA)

Night Session

Group B (Qudos Bank Arena)

Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs James Duckworth (AUS)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Daniil Medvedev / Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs John Peers / Luke Saville (AUS)

Group C (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Dan Evans (GBR)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Jamie Murray / Joe Salisbury (GBR)

ATP Cup 2022 Match timings

Like the last three days, the day session will begin at 10 am local time and the night session at 5.30 pm local time.

For fans in the UK, US, Canada and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 4.

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 6:00 pm EST, January 3, 2022 1: 30 am EST, January 4, 2022 UK 11: 00 pm GMT, January 3, 2022 6: 30 am GMT, January 4, 2022 India 4: 30 pm IST, January 4, 2022 12: 00 pm IST, January 4, 2022

ATP Cup 2022: Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the ATP Cup action live on these channels:

USA - Viewers in the USA can watch all matches of the ATP Cup on the Tennis Channel.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the ATP Cup matches on TSN.

UK - Viewers in the UK can watch all matches on Amazon Prime.

India - Viewers in India can watch all matches on Eurosport and on the DIscovery+ app.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya