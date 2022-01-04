ATP Cup 2022 schedule today: Day 5 TV schedule, start time, live stream details & more

The 2022 ATP Cup continues into the fifth day of its nine-day run on Wednesday, 4 January 2022. The semifinal lineup is yet to be decided, as eight of the total of 16 teams are still in the fray for a place in the next round.

As has been the case for each of the group stage matchdays, eight singles ties and four doubles ties are scheduled on Wednesday. The matches will take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

ATP Cup 2022 Day 5 Schedule

Teams from Group A and Group D are set to headline the action on Day 5. Spain (the Group A leaders) take on second-placed Serbia, while Norway take on bottom-dwellers Chile.

Needless to say, Spain will be looking to avoid an upset and move comfortably into the semifinals. Chile and Norway, meanwhile, will both be eager to register their first win and get on the board.

In Group D, Poland and Argentina will go head-to-head for a place in the semifinals. Greece, on the other hand, will take on Georgia to determine the third-placed team in the group.

The schedule of the matches is as follows:

Day session

Group A (Ken Rosewell Arena)

Viktor Durasovic (NOR) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI).

Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Cristian Garin (CHI)

Doubles TBA (NOR) vs Doubles TBA (CHI).

Group D (Qudos Bank Arena)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Fedrico Delbonis (ARG).

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG).

Doubles TBA (POL) vs Doubles TBA (ARG).

Night session

Group A (Ken Rosewell Arena)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP).

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Doubles TBA (SRB) vs Doubles TBA (ESP).

ATPCup @ATPCup



Davidovich Fokina/Martinez blast Norway 6-4, 6-1 to keep



#ATPCup Spain stay perfect 6️⃣/6️⃣Davidovich Fokina/Martinez blast Norway 6-4, 6-1 to keep #TeamSpain undefeated in 2022 Spain stay perfect 6️⃣/6️⃣Davidovich Fokina/Martinez blast Norway 6-4, 6-1 to keep #TeamSpain undefeated in 2022#ATPCup https://t.co/B6ZQCmRL4a

Group D (Qudos Bank Arena)

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO).

Doubles TBA (GER) vs Doubles TBA (GBR).

ATP Cup 2022 - Match timings

The day session at the 2022 ATP Cup will start at 10:00 am in Australia, while the night session is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm local time.

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India, the broadcast timings for Day 5 are as follows:

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 6:00 pm EST, January 1, 2022 1:30 am EST, January 2, 2022 UK 11:00 pm GMT, January 1, 2022 6:30 am GMT, January 2, 2022 India 4:30 am IST, January 2 2022 12:00 pm IST, January 2, 2022

ATP Cup 2022 - Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA - For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

Canada - Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

UK - UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

India - Fans in India can watch the proceedings live on Eurosport, streamed on the Discovery+ app.

Also Read Article Continues below

For further information regarding the broadcast details of the ATP Cup 2022 in other countries, click here.

Edited by Musab Abid