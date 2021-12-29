×
Daniil Medvedev hits practice courts in Sydney ahead of ATP Cup opener against France

Daniil Medvedev spotted in training ahead of the ATP Cup 2022
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Modified Dec 29, 2021 09:22 PM IST
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev recently hit the practice courts in Sydney ahead of Russia's opening tie of the 2022 ATP Cup. Medvedev took to Instagram to share a video of his intense practice session.

Screen grab from Daniil Medvedev&#039;s Instagram story
Daniil Medvedev followed it up with a video of himself at the Sydney Olympic Park, which will host the ATP Cup next month. The Russian was seen practicing his serves along with Roman Safiullin. Evgeny Karlovskiy, who replaced Evgeny Donskoy, completes the Russian lineup for the ATP Cup.

After losing World No. 5 Andrey Rublev and World No. 18 Aslan Karatsev, Russia's best hope at the ATP Cup is Daniil Medvedev.

Russia take on France, who replaced Austria at the last minute, in their opener on January 2. Medvedev will face Ugo Humbert in the second singles tie of the day.

Screen grab from Daniil Medvedev&#039;s Instagram story
Hubert Hurkacz's Poland also train prior ahead of ATP Cup 2022

Poland did not qualify for the tournament last year, but will feature in 2022
Russia are not the only country who have immersed themselves in training before the start of the ATP Cup. Poland's No. 1 player, Hubert Hurkacz, took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and the rest of the team during one of their training sessions.

All five of Poland's participants at the event, Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Kacper Zuk, Jan Zielinski and Szymon Walkow, featured in the photo.

"Team Poland 🇵🇱🔥🎾 #ATPCup #TeamPoland @ATPCup," Hurkacz captioned the post on Twitter.
Team Poland 🇵🇱🔥🎾#ATPCup #TeamPoland @ATPCup https://t.co/jA3vSHbqre

The third edition of the ATP Cup, the curtain-raiser to the 2022 season, will kick off in a few days' time. Russia are the defending champions, having beaten Italy in the final of the 2021 competition. Russia have been drawn in Group B along with Italy, France and hosts Australia.

Poland, meanwhile, are in Group D alongside Greece, Argentina and Georgia. After missing out on the tournament this year, Poland will make a return in 2022 and kick off their campaign against Greece on January 1.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
