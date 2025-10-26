With the WTA Finals and ATP Finals just a few days away, top players like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz are all set to compete. Ahead of that, fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons between some of the men’s players and their female counterparts.The lineup for the WTA Finals, set to take place from November 1-8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has recently been finalized. The qualified players include Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina, who secured the final spot. For the ATP Finals, only four players have been confirmed so far: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev. The remaining four spots are still up for grabs, with Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti currently in the race to qualify for the event in Turin, scheduled from November 9 to 16. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t help but tease that the men’s lineup looked a bit weak compared to the women’s. One user even listed the men’s achievements this year under a video featuring the women’s highlights, writing:&quot;Embarrassingly the ATP equivalent (at the moment) would look like: Alcaraz - RG, USO, MC, Rome, Cincy. Sinner - AO, Wimby. Djokovic - ATP 250 Geneva. Zverev - ATP 500 Munich. Fritz - x2 grass 250s. Shelton - Canada. De Minaur - ATP 500 Washington. Musetti - N/A.&quot;&quot;The ATP should be so embarrassed,&quot; another wrote. &quot;The way you can't make this type of video on ATP finals cause then you need to address people like 'Musetti,'&quot; one account commented. &quot;And I’m being told irl that ATP better? LOOK AT THE MATERIAL,&quot; one user posted.&quot;Meanwhile Musetti and his zero titles……&quot; another joined in. &quot;WTA is so much better than ATP,&quot; one fan tweeted. Coco Gauff &amp; Jannik Sinner gear up to defend WTA Finals &amp; ATP Finals titlesCoco Gauff pictured at the 2024 WTA Finals | Image Source: GettyCoco Gauff and Jannik Sinner are all set to defend their titles at the WTA Finals and ATP Finals, respectively. Gauff will enter the women’s event as the third seed, while Sinner will compete as the second seed.Gauff was placed in the Orange Group last year, where she defeated top names such as Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka, and then Zheng Qinwen in the final to claim the title. She became the first American to win the WTA Finals since Serena Williams in 2014 and the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.Meanwhile, Sinner had to battle past the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud to claim the title. This year, he will head to Turin with the home advantage and extra confidence after his recent title win in Vienna.