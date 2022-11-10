Two-time runner-up Rafael Nadal will headline the action on the first day of the ATP Finals 2022 in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, November 13.

Nadal has received top billing this time after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz had to pull out of the event due to an injury sustained at the Paris Masters. The reigning US Open champion's withdrawal has paved the way for Indian Wells Masters winner Taylor Fritz to take his place in the eight-man draw.

The American will make his debut at the season-ending championships against 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the night session.

While Nadal has laid his hands on each of the four Majors multiple times, this is one trophy that is glaringly absent from his cabinet. The current Australian and French Open champion finished second-best to Roger Federer in 2010 and Novak Djokovic in 2013.

In the day session, third seed Casper Ruud will lock horns with fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Ruud, a two-time Slam runner-up this year, made it to the semifinals on his debut last year and will be eager to do better this time around.

ATP Finals debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakout season. Auger-Aliassime won three consecutive titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel before his winning streak was snapped by eventual champion Holger Rune in the semifinals of the Paris Masters last week.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the ATP Finals 2022:

Centre Court

(Starts at 11.30 am local time)

Round robin

(3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs (6) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara

Round robin

Not before 2 pm local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Round robin

Not before 6.30 pm local time: (2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs (7) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Round robin

Not before 9 pm local time: (1) Rafael Nadal vs (8) Taylor Fritz

Where to watch ATP Finals 2022

Fritz in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

Viewers from the following countries can catch the ATP Finals action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Sports 18 & Voot - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

