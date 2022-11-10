ATP Finals 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The season's best performing players are set to duke it out in the 2022 ATP Finals from November 13-20.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lead the eight-player field. While the former is gunning for his first title here, the latter is aiming to equal Roger Federer's haul of six trophies. The Spaniard hasn't had much luck here throughout his career, while the Serb's previous triumph was in 2015.

Former ATP Finals champions Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have qualified as well. Andrey Rublev and two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud are also set to return.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is making his debut alongside Taylor Fritz. The American was originally an alternate, but made the cut following World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal.

Holger Rune, who stunned Djokovic in the final to win the Paris Masters, is the first alternate now, followed by Hubert Hurkacz. If the teenager gets an opportunity to compete, it'll be his first appearance, while the Pole made his debut last year but lost all three of his group stage encounters.

The players have been divided into two groups. Nadal, Ruud, Rublev, and Auger-Aliassime are part of the green group, while Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, and Fritz comprise the red group. The 22-time Grand Slam champion seems to have gotten a better draw here, with Auger-Aliassme being his toughest challenge.

Djokovic, on the other hand, will have to contend with the likes of Medvedev and Tsitsipas, who have won this tournament before. With the best of the best gathered in one place, there's bound to be some high-octane action on the cards. On that note, here's where one can catch up on all the action happening at the ATP Finals this week:

ATP Finals channel and live streaming list

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Sports 18 & Voot - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

