ATP Finals 2023: Qualification scenarios for Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on final group match day

Carlos Alcaraz opened his account at the 2023 ATP Finals on Wednesday (November 15), beating Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Having lost his opener at the tournament against Alexander Zverev in a three-setter, the Spaniard roared back into form with a 7-5, 6-2 win over the Russian. The World No. 2 now has a decent shot at qualifying for the semifinals in Turin despite his earlier loss.

In the other match of the day, Daniil Medvedev beat Zverev in straight sets — his second win in two matches at the tournament. Medvedev, therefore, has booked his spot in the semifinals, leaving one spot up for grabs. Rublev, after two losses in two clashes, is out of contention.

Carlos Alcaraz's fate is in his own hands, meaning that if he wins his final group match against Medvedev, he will qualify for the knockouts regardless of what happens in the clash between Zverev and Rublev. Even if he loses, he can get out of the group if Andrey Rublev ends up shocking Zverev in their match.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev's chances are a bit more complicated. Not only must the German beat Rublev, but he also needs to hope that Medvedev beats Alcaraz on the day if he wants to get through.

"I’ve changed the way I feel and the way I will approach the coming days" - Carlos Alcaraz after beating Andrey Rublev at ATP Finals

Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Speaking to the press after his win over Andrey Rublev at the 2023 ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he was feeling "really bad" after his opening-match loss against Alexander Zverev and that he did not believe he could win even one match at the tournament.

However, the win over Rublev has filled the Spaniard with much-needed confidence. He said that it has also changed the way he will approach the tournament in the coming days in Turin.

“After the first match, I was feeling really bad. I didn’t know where my game was. I thought I couldn’t win any matches at this tournament feeling the way I did," Carlos Alcaraz was quoted as saying by the ATP tour.

"After yesterday’s practice session, and after today’s match, I’ve changed the way I feel and the way I will approach the coming days. Now I do have a chance to reach the semi-finals, and to have a good tournament here," he added.

The head-to-head between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz is tied at 2-2, with the Russian prevailing in their most recent encounter in the semifinals of this year's US Open. Alcaraz, however, has beaten the World No. 3 twice in 2023 — at Indian Wells and Wimbledon.