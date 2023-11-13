ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 2

The round-robin stage continues at the 2023 ATP Finals, with the players in the Red Group being in action on Day 2 of the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz will contest his very first match at the year-end championships. While he had qualified last year as well, he missed out on making his debut after having to withdraw due to an injury.

Alcaraz will kick off his campaign against Alexander Zverev, who has won the tournament twice in the past. The Spaniard was in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking, but Novak Djokovic has already clinched it with his win over Holger Rune on Sunday.

Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will contest the second singles tie of the day. The former leads the rivalry 6-2 and won their most recent encounter at the 2023 US Open in straight sets.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will take on Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in a rematch of this year's US Open final. The former team came out on top back then to triumph in New York for the third time. Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will face off against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the other doubles tie.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 2 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs (8) Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Alexander Zverev

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (3) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs (6) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury

Not before 9 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Round-Robin (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the second day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Finals in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

The first match on the second day will take place on Centre Court and will commence at 12 noon local time. Here's a look at the starting times in your respective countries:

Country Date Start time USA November 13, 2023 06:00 am ET Canada November 13, 2023 06:00 am ET UK November 13, 2023 11:00 am GMT India November 13, 2023 4:30 pm IST