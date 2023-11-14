ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 4

Carlos Alcaraz will look to post his first win at the 2023 ATP Finals when he steps out on the court for his round-robin contest against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday (November 15).

The former World No. 1 opened his campaign with a three-set loss against Alexander Zverev. He will need to ensure a win against Rublev, who also needs to post a positive result to keep his hopes of making the knockout stage alive.

In the other singles contest, Daniil Medvedev will take on Alexander Zverev in a match that seals a semifinal berth for the winner at the ATP Finals.

In the men's doubles category, Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden will take on the Aussie pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in their round-robin contest. In the other doubles encounter, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski will lock horns with Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Schedule for Day 4 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (3) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs (8) Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs (6) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury

Not before 9 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (7) Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev will also be in action on Day 4 of the ATP Finals.

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Round-Robin (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the second day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Finals in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

The first match on the second day will take place on Centre Court and will commence at 12 noon local time. Here's a look at the starting times in your respective countries:

Country Date Start time USA November 15, 2023 06:00 am ET Canada November 15, 2023 06:00 am ET UK November 15, 2023 11:00 am GMT India November 15, 2023 4:30 pm IST