ATP Finals 2024 Final: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Taylor Fritz in the final of the ATP Finals 2024 on Sunday, November 17. The Italian has been in fine form all week and hasn't dropped a set thus far. He remained unbeaten during the group stage with wins over Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Fritz.
Sinner didn't break a sweat over the course of his 6-1, 6-2 win over Casper Ruud to reach the final here for the second consecutive year. He also extended his winning streak to 10 matches. Fritz, meanwhile, made it through the round-robin phase with wins over Medvedev and de Minaur.
The American found himself down a set in the semifinals against Alexander Zverev and staged a comeback to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3). He has now reached the final at the year-end championships for the first time in his career.
Having lost his last three matches against Sinner, including during the group stage here a few days ago. Fritz will be keen for some redemption. However, it won't be an easy task to beat the best player on the tour this season. On that note, here are all the details about their upcoming showdown:
Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz match schedule
The two will take to the court in the second match of the day on Centre Court on Sunday, November 17.
Date: November 17, 2024.
Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. local time (CET), 12:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. GMT, and 10:30 p.m. IST.
Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz streaming details
Viewers can watch Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz battle it out for the title on the following channels and sites:
Australia - beIN SPORTS Australia
Austria - Sky Deutschland
Balkans - Sportklub
Baltics - TV3 Baltics
Belgium - BeTV, Telenet (Play Sports)
Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport
Canada - TSN
Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)
China - iQIYI, CCTV
Cyprus - CYTA
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans
France - Eurosport France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - OTE
Hong Kong - PCCW
Hungary - Network 4
Iceland - Livey
India - Sony Sports
Israel - Charlton Israel
Italy, San Marino, Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, SuperTennis
Middle East - beIN SPORTS Middle East
Norway - TV2 Norway
Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Poland - Polsat
Portugal - Sport TV Portugal
Romania - RCS, RDS (Digisport)
Scandinavia (ex. Denmark) - Eurosport Nordics
South Korea - Eclat
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Sweden - TV4 AB
Switzerland - SRG, Sky Deutschland
Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)
Turkey - Ssport Turkey
United Kingdom - Sky UK
United States - Tennis Channel
Vietnam - VTV Cab
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
Fore more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.