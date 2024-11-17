ATP Finals 2024 Final: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Taylor Fritz in the final of the ATP Finals 2024 on Sunday, November 17. The Italian has been in fine form all week and hasn't dropped a set thus far. He remained unbeaten during the group stage with wins over Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Fritz.

Sinner didn't break a sweat over the course of his 6-1, 6-2 win over Casper Ruud to reach the final here for the second consecutive year. He also extended his winning streak to 10 matches. Fritz, meanwhile, made it through the round-robin phase with wins over Medvedev and de Minaur.

The American found himself down a set in the semifinals against Alexander Zverev and staged a comeback to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3). He has now reached the final at the year-end championships for the first time in his career.

Trending

Having lost his last three matches against Sinner, including during the group stage here a few days ago. Fritz will be keen for some redemption. However, it won't be an easy task to beat the best player on the tour this season. On that note, here are all the details about their upcoming showdown:

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The two will take to the court in the second match of the day on Centre Court on Sunday, November 17.

Date: November 17, 2024.

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. local time (CET), 12:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. GMT, and 10:30 p.m. IST.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can watch Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz battle it out for the title on the following channels and sites:

Australia - beIN SPORTS Australia

Austria - Sky Deutschland

Balkans - Sportklub

Baltics - TV3 Baltics

Belgium - BeTV, Telenet (Play Sports)

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Canada - TSN

Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)

China - iQIYI, CCTV

Cyprus - CYTA

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans

France - Eurosport France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - OTE

Hong Kong - PCCW

Hungary - Network 4

Iceland - Livey

India - Sony Sports

Israel - Charlton Israel

Italy, San Marino, Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, SuperTennis

Middle East - beIN SPORTS Middle East

Norway - TV2 Norway

Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV Portugal

Romania - RCS, RDS (Digisport)

Scandinavia (ex. Denmark) - Eurosport Nordics

South Korea - Eclat

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Sweden - TV4 AB

Switzerland - SRG, Sky Deutschland

Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)

Turkey - Ssport Turkey

United Kingdom - Sky UK

United States - Tennis Channel

Vietnam - VTV Cab

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

Fore more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback