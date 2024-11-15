ATP Finals 2024 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Jannik Sinner finds himself just one win away from matching his performance from last year's ATP Finals. The man standing in his way will be semifinal opponent Casper Ruud.

Before the two take to court, however, big-serving names Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev will warm up the crowd with some explosive hitting. They will also be eyeing the all-important spot in the final.

Leading the doubles action will be top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arévalo. So let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 7 of the 2024 ATP Finals:

Schedule for Day 7 of the ATP Finals 2024

Taylor Fritz has come into his own in Turin. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Trending

Starting at 11:30 am local time (Central European Time)

(5) Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson vs (8) Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz

Not before 2 pm local time

(5) Taylor Fritz vs (2) Alexander Zverev

Not before 6 pm local time

(7) Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten vs (1) Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavic

Not before 8.30 pm local time

(1) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Casper Ruud

Where to watch the ATP Finals 2024?

Casper Ruud will also be in action on Day 7 (Picture: Getty)

Viewers can catch the live action on the following channels and sites:

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Austria - Sky Sport

Belgium - BeTV, Telnet (Play Sports)

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Canada - TSN

Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)

China - iQIYI, CCTV

Cyprus - CYTA

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans

France - Eurosport France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - OTE

Hong Kong - PCCW

Hungary - Network 4

Iceland - Livey

India - Sony Sports

Israel - Charlton Israel

Italy, San Marino, and Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, & Super Tennis

Middle East - beIN Sports Middle East

Norway - TV2 Norway

Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)

Turkey - Sports Turkey

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Tennis Channel

Vietnam - VTV Cab

For more details regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2024 - Match Timings

Tennis action on Day 7 of the 2024 ATP Finals is set to commence at 11:30 am local time. The afternoon session will get underway at around 2 pm, with the evening session set to take place not before 6 pm. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 7 are listed below:

Country Match Timings - Center Court (Morning Session) Match Timings - Center Court (Afternoon Session) Match Timings - Center Court (Evening Session) US/Canada November 16, 2024, 5.30 am ET November 16, 2024, not before 8 am ET November 16, 2024, not before 12 pm ET UK November 16, 2024, 10.30 am GMT November 16, 2024, not before 1 pm GMT November 16, 2024, not before 5 pm GMT Australia November 16, 2024, 9.30 pm ACT November 17, 2024, not before 12 am ACT November 17, 2024, not before 4 am ACT India November 16, 2024, 4 pm IST November 16, 2024, not before 6.30 pm IST November 16, 2024, not before 10:30 pm IST





× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback