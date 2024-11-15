ATP Finals 2024 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Jannik Sinner finds himself just one win away from matching his performance from last year's ATP Finals. The man standing in his way will be semifinal opponent Casper Ruud.
Before the two take to court, however, big-serving names Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev will warm up the crowd with some explosive hitting. They will also be eyeing the all-important spot in the final.
Leading the doubles action will be top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arévalo. So let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 7 of the 2024 ATP Finals:
Schedule for Day 7 of the ATP Finals 2024
Center Court
Starting at 11:30 am local time (Central European Time)
(5) Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson vs (8) Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz
Not before 2 pm local time
(5) Taylor Fritz vs (2) Alexander Zverev
Not before 6 pm local time
(7) Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten vs (1) Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavic
Not before 8.30 pm local time
(1) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Casper Ruud
Where to watch the ATP Finals 2024?
Viewers can catch the live action on the following channels and sites:
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
Austria - Sky Sport
Belgium - BeTV, Telnet (Play Sports)
Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport
Canada - TSN
Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)
China - iQIYI, CCTV
Cyprus - CYTA
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans
France - Eurosport France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - OTE
Hong Kong - PCCW
Hungary - Network 4
Iceland - Livey
India - Sony Sports
Israel - Charlton Israel
Italy, San Marino, and Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, & Super Tennis
Middle East - beIN Sports Middle East
Norway - TV2 Norway
Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)
Turkey - Sports Turkey
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
United States - Tennis Channel
Vietnam - VTV Cab
For more details regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
ATP Finals 2024 - Match Timings
Tennis action on Day 7 of the 2024 ATP Finals is set to commence at 11:30 am local time. The afternoon session will get underway at around 2 pm, with the evening session set to take place not before 6 pm. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 7 are listed below: