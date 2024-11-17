ATP Finals 2024 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 8

With an exciting week of action at the Inelpi Arena nearing its climax, fans can look forward to the championship bouts of the Nitto ATP Finals later today.
Jannik Sinner, who's been in impressive form this season, returns to the final after finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in last year's edition. He has a flawless 4-0 record this week and has yet to drop a set, posting commanding victories over Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud.
The Italian heads into the summit clash with the favorite, with a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head with Fritz, including two wins against him this season.
Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, has thrilled fans with his surprising run to the final. He opened his campaign with a bang by defeating Medvedev. Despite a loss to Sinner in the second group match, he fought back to beat Alex de Minaur in a comeback win in his final group stage encounter to secure his spot in the semifinals.
Fritz then overcame a formidable Alexander Zverev in a grueling three-set battle to reach his first ATP Finals championship bout, also setting up a rematch with hometown hero Sinner.
In the doubles final, meanwhile, the eighth-seeded German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz will face top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.
Schedule for Day 4 of the ATP Finals 2024
Center Court
Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time (Central European Time)
(1) Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic vs (8) Kevin Krawietz & Tim Puetz
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time
(1) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Taylor Fritz
Where to watch the ATP Finals 2024?
Viewers can catch the live action from Day 8 of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals on the following channels and sites:
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
Austria - Sky Sport
Belgium - BeTV, Telnet (Play Sports)
Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport
Canada - TSN
Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)
China - iQIYI, CCTV
Cyprus - CYTA
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans
France - Eurosport France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - OTE
Hong Kong - PCCW
Hungary - Network 4
Iceland - Livey
India - Sony Sports
Israel - Charlton Israel
Italy, San Marino, and Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, & Super Tennis
Middle East - beIN Sports Middle East
Norway - TV2 Norway
Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)
Turkey - Sports Turkey
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
United States - Tennis Channel
Vietnam - VTV Cab
ATP Finals 2024 - Match Timings
Play on Day 8 of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals will kick off with the doubles final at 3:00 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final, scheduled for no earlier than 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India are listed below: