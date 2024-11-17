ATP Finals 2024 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 8

With an exciting week of action at the Inelpi Arena nearing its climax, fans can look forward to the championship bouts of the Nitto ATP Finals later today.

Jannik Sinner, who's been in impressive form this season, returns to the final after finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in last year's edition. He has a flawless 4-0 record this week and has yet to drop a set, posting commanding victories over Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud.

The Italian heads into the summit clash with the favorite, with a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head with Fritz, including two wins against him this season.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, has thrilled fans with his surprising run to the final. He opened his campaign with a bang by defeating Medvedev. Despite a loss to Sinner in the second group match, he fought back to beat Alex de Minaur in a comeback win in his final group stage encounter to secure his spot in the semifinals.

Fritz then overcame a formidable Alexander Zverev in a grueling three-set battle to reach his first ATP Finals championship bout, also setting up a rematch with hometown hero Sinner.

In the doubles final, meanwhile, the eighth-seeded German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz will face top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

Schedule for Day 4 of the ATP Finals 2024

Center Court

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time (Central European Time)

(1) Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic vs (8) Kevin Krawietz & Tim Puetz

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time

(1) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Taylor Fritz

Where to watch the ATP Finals 2024?

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in action at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals (Picture: Getty)

Viewers can catch the live action from Day 8 of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals on the following channels and sites:

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Austria - Sky Sport

Belgium - BeTV, Telnet (Play Sports)

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Canada - TSN

Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)

China - iQIYI, CCTV

Cyprus - CYTA

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans

France - Eurosport France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - OTE

Hong Kong - PCCW

Hungary - Network 4

Iceland - Livey

India - Sony Sports

Israel - Charlton Israel

Italy, San Marino, and Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, & Super Tennis

Middle East - beIN Sports Middle East

Norway - TV2 Norway

Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)

Turkey - Sports Turkey

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Tennis Channel

Vietnam - VTV Cab

For more details regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2024 - Match Timings

Play on Day 8 of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals will kick off with the doubles final at 3:00 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final, scheduled for no earlier than 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India are listed below:

Country Match Timings - Center Court (Doubles Final) Match Timings - Center Court (Singles Final) US/Canada November 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET November 17, 2024, not before 12:00 p.m. ET UK November 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. GMT November 17, 2024, not before 5:00 p.m. GMT Australia November 18, 2024, 1:00 a.m. ACT November 18, 2024, not before 4:00 a.m. ACT India November 17, 2024, 7:30 p.m. IST November 17, 2024, not before 10:30 p.m. IST

