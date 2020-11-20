World No. 3 Dominic Thiem emerged as the most popular pick when the ATP team asked the competitors at the ongoing ATP Finals who they get along with the best.

The segment was hosted by Josh Denzel, who has been interviewing the eight competitors on a series of fun topics this week. The other questions he asked included "Who is the most superstitious player'' and "Which player is most likely to go pro in another sport".

Best mates 🤗



We asked our #NittoATPFinals singles players to tell us which player they get along with best! pic.twitter.com/D4GzGcNMb0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2020

Novak Djokovic named Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev as his best mates, while Diego Schwartzman picked just Thiem, saying they have 'a really good equation on court and outside the court'.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also chose Dominic Thiem and went on to explain the special connection between the two.

"Having a debate on who has the better one-handed backhand. That's what makes our bond so strong," Tsitipas said.

Zverev named Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem as his best mates, revealing that he knows the Russian since they were 10-year-old kids.

"Andrey Rublev, we know each other since since I was 10 years old. He was my best friend before the tour began so Andrey and Dominic Thiem are both very good friends."

Rublev meanwhile seems to gel well with quite a few players as he picked Thiem, Schwartzman, Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in his list.

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem picks Alexander Zverev as his best mate

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev at the 2020 US Open

Dominic Thiem himself stated that he gets along best with Alexander Zverev. Thiem and Zverev have shared a close friendship for a long time, and they played an emotional five-set final at the US Open in September which the Austrian won to take home his first Grand Slam title.

After his US Open win, the 27-year-old Thiem spoke about how their friendship had developed over the years.

"We started to know each other back in 2014. I think we were both ranked somewhere close to 100 or something, and there developed straightaway great friendship. And then 2016 I think our great rivalry started again and we made great things happen on the court as well as off the court, " Thiem had said at the time.

"It's amazing how far our journey progressed together to share this moment with you. Really I wish we could have two winners today, I think we deserved it," he had added.

There is a possibility that the two friends could face off once again in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, if Zverev defeats Djokovic in their final round-robin match on Friday.