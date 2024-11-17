ATP Finals Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2024 champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Taylor Fritz earn?

Jannik Sinner won the 2024 ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 17, with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz in Turin, Italy. After falling short in the final last year, he redeemed himself in front of his home crowd, claiming his eighth career title and becoming the first Italian to win the prestigious year-ending tournament.

Sinner's flawless run in Turin earned him a staggering $4,881,100 from the tournament's $15,250,000 prize pool. This included a $331,000 participation fee, $1,189,500 for winning all three group-stage matches, $1,123,400 for his semifinal victory, and $2,237,200 for triumphing in the final.

Similarly, Fritz earned a hefty $2,247,400, which included a $331,000 participation fee, $793,000 for his two round-robin victories over Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur, and $1,123,400 for his semifinal win against Alexander Zverev.

Semifinalists Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev also had solid paydays at the ATP Finals. Ruud earned $1,124,000, which included his winnings for two round-robin victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev before his semifinal loss to Sinner. Zverev pocketed $1,520,500, thanks to his undefeated group-stage performance with wins over Rublev, Ruud, and Alcaraz, before failing to Fritz.

Alcaraz, De Minaur, Rublev, and Medvedev were all eliminated in the round-robin stage. Both the Spaniard and the Russian earned $727,500 each, having secured just one win, while Rublev and the Aussie received $331,000 each as participation fees after losing all their matches.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback