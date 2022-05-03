ATP Madrid Open 2022, today's results, scores, winners and recap: Andy Murray beats Dominic Thiem, Jannik Sinner fights off Tommy Paul | Day 2

Day 2 of the ATP Madrid Open saw the likes of Andy Murray, Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie book their places in the second round.

The former beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 and will take on Denis Shapovalov in the next round. Jannik Sinner came from behind to beat Tommy Paul while Cameron Norrie overcame Kwon Soon-woo in two tightly-contested sets.

Diego Schwartzman and Grigor Dimitrov also progressed to the second round in Madrid, where they will square off against each other.

Here are the major results from Day 2 of the ATP Madrid Open:

Murray wins first match on clay in 5 years

Andy Murray sealed his place in the second round of the Madrid Open with a straight-sets victory over Dominic Thiem. The Scot made the decisive break in the sixth game of the first set before taking it 6-3. Murray broke early in the second and held on to score his first win on clay since the 2017 French Open.

It was a fine display from the former World No. 1, who had initially decided to skip the claycourt season. The 34-year-old was particularly strong on his serve, winning 28 out of 36 points on his first serve and 18 out of 26 on his second. He also served nine aces throughout the match.

Sinner overcomes Paul test

Jannik Sinner has made a habit of saving match points this season. The Italian was trailing by a set and a break to Tommy Paul in the first round. However, he fought back and saved three match points in the second set before taking it in the tie-break.

Sinner then made a crucial break to go 3-1 up in the decider, eventually winning it 6-3.

Norrie sees off Kwon in tense encounter

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie booked his place in the second round of the Madrid Open but did not have it easy against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo. The Brit was broken early in the first set but fought back to take it 7-5. He won the second set by the same margin. Norrie will square off against the big-serving John Isner in the second round.

Shapovalov beats Humbert in straight sets

14th seed Denis Shapovalov beat Ugo Humbert for the third time in four matches to reach the last 32 of the Madrid Open. The first set was tightly contested, with neither player having to defend a break point. It went to a tie-break, which Shapovalov won 7-1.

The Canadian made an early break in the second set and it proved to be decisive. He saved as many as nine break points throughout the set before winning it 6-3. Shapovalov now faces Murray, whom he beat in the third round of Wimbledon last year.

ATP Madrid Open Day 2 results at a glance

Men's singles (first round):

(WC) Andy Murray def. Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov def. (Q) Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(4)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Lloyd Harris 7-5, 6-3

(9) Cameron Norrie def. (Q) Kwon Soon-woo 7-5, 7-5

(10) Jannik Sinner def. Tommy Paul 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3

Gael Monfils def. (WC) Carlos Gimeno Valero 6-3, 6-0

(13) Diego Schwartzman def. (Q) Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-1

(14) Denis Shapovalov def. (LL) Ugo Humbert 7-6(1), 6-3

Men's doubles (first round):

John Isner / Hubert Hurkacz def. Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar 6-3, 3-6, 10-7

Ivan Dodig / Simone Bolelli def. Andrey Golubev / Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-1, 10-8

