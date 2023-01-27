ATP Player Advisory Council for 2023 announced, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov among 10-member board

Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the most prominent names from the 10-member board that was formulated by the ATP for its 2023 Player Advisory Council.

The committee has been composed to serve as a voice for the players on tour and any concerns or opinions of players reaches the authority through the members of the council.

Apart from Rublev and Dimitrov, the body comprises of Pedro Martinez, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Wesley Koolhof, Matthew Ebden, Pedro Cachin and Harri Heliovaara. Representing the coaches on tour is Daniel Vallverdu. Meanwhile, former tennis player Nicolas Pereira represents the alumni group.

The 10-member committee held a meeting for the first time in Melbourne on January 12, during which, Dimitrov stated that he was told to be a member of the council for a long time. However, the player felt that he was unfit for the role until now. He said:

"I've been asked so many times in the past but I just never felt it was the right time and the right fit for me at the time. I think now I'm in a position where I've got a few years behind me, I have the experience on the court, I have experience with the players and I'm looking forward to it"

Meanwhile, doubles player Koolhof reflected on the importance of such a council which helps in fighting the needs of players on tour. The Dutchman expressed:

"I think it's important for the players to have a voice and someone to listen and try to make changes where we need to make changes. I personally felt like it would be a good thing to do, to listen to the players and to fight for our position"

The council is expected to hold several meetings throughout the year with the ATP Board of Directors where the players' representatives will raise important concerns or needs.

Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov knocked out of Australian Open 2023, both fell short to Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 Australian Open

Both Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov were knocked out of the 2023 Australian Open upon losing against Novak Djokovic.

Dimitrov faced off against the former World No. 1 in the third round. While the Belarusian posed threats at the start of the game, it was smooth sailing for Djokovic in the latter stages as he won the match 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4.

Beating Rune in a thrilling fourth-round match at the Major Down Under, Andrey Rublev earned qualification to the quarterfinals. He locked horns with the Serb in that round.

The World No. 6 was clueless in front of the 22-time Grand Slam champion as the latter eased past his opponent in straight sets (6-1, 6-2, 6-4).

