ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi reveals release date of Netflix's tennis docuseries

According to ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi, the new tennis docuseries from Netflix is expected to be released in early January. Throughout the show, fans will have the opportunity to comprehend the actions that unfold behind the scenes.

The series aims to follow certain big name players throughout the 2022 season and provide an unfiltered look into their livelihoods, practice sessions, personal struggles and successes. With the show, the Tennis Association hopes to widen the viewership level of the sport. While major tournaments have garnered huge numbers, fans are seen as less interested with the other tournaments.

In a recent conversation with Ouest-France, Gaudenzi conveyed that the Netflix series is expected to be released in early January, prior to the commencement of the 2023 Australian Open.

"The public wants to know a lot about what is happening behind the scenes, about the lives of the players. We can't fight with these platforms anymore, we have to be on them to be able to tell different stories. The series is expected in early January, before the Australian Open," Gaudenzi stated.

"Fans will love this documentary series," he added.

Several top players with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Iga Swiatek are said to be part of this first ever tennis docuseries on Netflix.

The series aims to provide equal coverage to both male and female players to prevent any gender-based discrimination and make it appealing to fans of all genders.

"It’s a great thing for the ATP to try to promote the sport" - Alexander Zverev apprecaites ATP's efforts behind the Netflix tennis docuseries

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Miami Open

Alexander Zverev acknowledged the efforts taken by the ATP to produce a tennis docuseries in collaboration with Netflix. However, as per reports, the 25-year-old is not featured in the show.

During a press conference at the 2022 Australian Open, the German conveyed his feelings about the program.

"I think it’s a great thing for the ATP to try to promote the sport," he said.

He believes that the show can influence a large section of young fans to follow the sport.

"I think tennis will gain younger fans through a Netflix documentary like ‘Drive to Survive’ because it shows the inside of the sport, the pit lane, all that. I think the drama comes with it. Tennis is a very exciting sport, with many exciting things behind the scenes that you can also show. The Netflix series has great potential for success," Zverev added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes