ATP Qatar Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Qatar Open, scheduled from February 20-26, 2023 in Doha, is one of two ATP events to be held in the Middle East. An ATP 250 tournament, the Qatar Open has attracted the cream of men's tennis over the years, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray among its past champions.

The upcoming edition of the tournament - its 31st - is no exception. World No. 5 Andrey Rublev, World No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime, World No. 11 Daniil Medvedev, and World No. 17 Alexander Zverev are the top four seeds.

Rublev and Zverev both made early exits earlier this week in Rotterdam, and will be eager to bounce back.

Auger-Aliassime's Rotterdam title defense, meanwhile, came to an end in the quarterfinals at the hands of Medvedev, who went on to reach the final. Unless he is tired from his exploits in the Dutch city, Medvedev would be expected to make another deep run in Doha.

Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut is seeded fifth. The Spaniard fell to a heartbreaking three-set defeat against Hubert Hurkacz in his Rotterdam opener, but will be keen to shake that off and return to winning ways.

Daniel Evans, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Botic van de Zandschulp are seeded sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Jiri Lehecka, who made the Australian Open quarterfinals last month, is among the promising youngsters vying for the Qatar Open title. Andy Murray, meanwhile, returns to Doha as a wildcard entrant.

The 35-year-old has had a lot of success at this tournament in the past, winning the title twice in four final appearances. But Murray faces a tough opponent - Lorenzo Sonego - in his opener.

With an exciting line-up of matches in store, let's take a look at where fans can watch all the action from the Qatar Open next week:

Qatar Open channel & live streaming list

Daniil Medvedev is the third seed in Doha

Viewers from certain countries can catch the action live on the channels and sites mentioned below:

Tennis Channel - USA & Puerto Rico.

TSN - Canada.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches at the Qatar Open, click here.

