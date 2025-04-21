ATP Rankings Update: Alexander Zverev reclaims World No. 2  from Carlos Alcaraz after Munich triumph, Holger Rune returns to Top 10

Last week, the ATP calendar had two 500-level events scheduled in Barcelona and Munich. While top seed Alexander Zverev triumphed in his home event, sixth seed Holger Rune took the title in Barcelona.

For Zverev, this was the first title of the season and the third at the BMW Open, which he earned with wins against the likes of Alexandre Muller, Daniel Altmaier, Tallon Griekspoor, and Fabian Marozsan to reach the final. The final was a battle between the top two seeds, as Zverev took on Ben Shelton, winning 6-2, 6-4. The win gave him 490 points and got him back to World No. 2 on the ATP rankings with 8085 points.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, top seed Carlos Alcaraz faced off against Holger Rune to win consecutive titles on clay this season after his Monte Carlo heroics. However, in a stunning reversal, it was the Dane who won the final 7-6 (2), 6-2 and won a title after almost two years. The run to the final gave Alcaraz 330 points, but Zverev's win in Munich meant that the Spaniard dropped to No. 3 in the rankings.

On the other hand, Rune earned 400 points with his title, helping him move up five places in the rankings. He returned to the Top 10 and currently sits at the No. 9 ranking with 3480 points.

Casper Ruud and Jan-Lennard Struff had big losses on the ATP Rankings last week

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

The two defending champions from Barcelona and Munich, Casper Ruud and Jan-Lennard Struff, lost a lot of points as they failed to defend their titles. Ruud, who had won the title in Barcelona last year, lost in the quarterfinals this time, losing 4-6, 2-6 against the eventual champion Holger Rune. The loss meant that the Norwegian dropped 400 points and dropped five places in the ATP rankings. He's out of the Top 10 and currently in No. 15 with 2815 points.

On the other hand, Jan-Lennard Struff, who was the defending champion in Munich, lost in the first round, 0-6, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo. The loss meant a 240-point drop for the German, dropping him 28 places below on the ATP rankings. He's currently on No. 79 with 790 points.

The rest of the Top 10 is almost unchanged after the events in Barcelona and Munich, as Jannik Sinner continues to lead the ATP rankings with 9930 points, along with Taylor Fritz (4th), Novak Djokovic (5th), Jack Draper (6th), Alex de Minaur (7th), Andrey Rublev (9th), and Daniil Medvedev (10th).

