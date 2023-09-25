ATP rankings update: Andy Murray back in top-40, Ben Shelton slips as Novak Djokovic stays on top

In contrasting fashion, Ben Shelton and Andy Murray slipped and rose a spot each respectively in the latest ATP rankings — which were updated on Monday (September 25).

Playing in his first tournament since the US Open, Murray logged a win at the Zhuhai Championships in China. The Brit ousted home hope Ye Cong Mo before going down against Aslan Karatsev in a three-set battle.

The second-round showing, however, was enough to help Murray re-enter the top-40. He earned 10 ranking points and is now placed at No. 40 with 1,085 points to his name.

Shelton, meanwhile, nearly slipped out of the top-20 after being overtaken by the seasoned Grigor Dimitrov. The American prodigy, who was seen in action at the Laver Cup over the weekend, is now placed at No. 20 with 1,735.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, maintained his stranglehold over the World No. 1 position. With 11,795 points in his kitty, the Serb now has a 3,000-plus lead over second-ranked Carlos Alacraz — who sits at 8,535.

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev (7,280) also held on to his position at No. 3, while Holger Rune (4,710) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (4,615) round out the top-5.

There was no other change in the top-10 of the ATP rankings: Andrey Rublev (4,515), Jannik Sinner (4,465), Taylor Fritz (3,955) Casper Ruud (3,560) and Alexander Zverev (3,120).

Sebastian Korda, Christopher Eubanks inch closer to Ben Shelton in ATP rankings

Sebastian Korda sits eight places behind Ben Shelton in the ATP rankings.

Sebastian Korda and Christopher Eubanks also made marginal improvements in the latest ATP rankings, closing in on compatriot Ben Shelton.

Former World No. 25 Korda sits just three spots shy of his career-high ranking. He jumped five spots this week after staging a semifinal run in Zhuhai — where he beat Alexandre Muller and Tomas Martin Etcheverry — to be placed at No. 28 with 1,340 points.

Eubanks, meanwhile, also climbed a spot to reach No. 31 with 1,313 ranking points.

Other big movers in the rankings include Tomas Martin Etcheverry (+3 to No. 32), Daniel Evans (-6 to No. 33), Alexander Bublik (-6 to No. 35), Yoshihito Nishioka (+7 to No. 39), Roman Safiullin (+9 to No. 46), Stan Wawrinka (-7 to No. 47), Aslan Karatsev (+11 to No. 52), Lorenzo Sonego (-18 to No. 56), Marcos Giron (-18 to No. 82), Michael Mmoh (+10 to No. 84) and Liam Broady (+10 to No. 93).