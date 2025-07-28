ATP Rankings Update: Ben Shelton reaches new career-high while Frances Tiafoe slips; Citi DC Open champ Alex de Minaur back in top 10 

This week's ATP Rankings oversaw a major change in its top 10 as Ben Shelton rose to a new career-high of World No. 7. While Alex de Minaur also climbed up five places in the rankings by his triumph at the recently-concluded Citi DC Open, Frances Tiafoe didn't enjoy such good fortune as he fell to 12th in the rankings.

Shelton, who made his men's singles top 10 debut last month, failed to go all the way at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington. Yet, although the American lost in the semifinals to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, he rose from eighth to seventh in the newly updated ATP rankings.

De Minaur, meanwhile, had exited the top 10 last month after previously establishing himself as a top player. The Aussie made his re-entry into the elite ten following his 10th ATP career singles triumph at the Citi DC Open. As a result, he has leapfrogged the likes of Lorenzo Musetti (10), Andrey Rublev (11), Casper Ruud (13), and Frances Tiafoe (12) this week.

Other members of the top 10, like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, and Holger Rune, stayed put at their respective ATP rankings positions from last week. However, the top 20 saw a somewhat shift as Flavio Cobolli (17) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (19) made climbs of one and seven spots, respectively.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is on the verge of talking outside the top 30 ATP Rankings for the first time since 2018

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't gone past the 2R of a Major in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas has continued his tumble down the ATP rankings this year. The Greek shocked the tennis world when he made his top 20 exit last month following an early-round exit at the French Open. Due to his first-round loss at Wimbledon and Davidovich Fokina's inspiring run to the Citi DC Open final, the 27-year-old has now slipped to 30th in the world.

Provided Tsitsipas doesn't find form during this year's North American hardcourt swing, he might fall outside the men's top 30 for the first time since June 2018. The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime (28), Denis Shapovalov (29), and Jiri Lehecka (27) also joined the former World No. 3 in the list of top 30 male players who slipped in this week's rankings.

Meanwhile, the biggest movers in the top 50 ATP rankings are Luciano Darderi (+11), who secured back-to-back titles in Umag and Bastad, and Washington semifinalist Corentin Moutet (+13). Other big movers in the men's top 100 include Carlos Taberner (+27), Arthur Cazaux (+25), and Botic van de Zandschulp (+16).

