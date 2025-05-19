ATP Rankings Update: Carlos Alcaraz reclaims World No. 2 from Alexander Zverev ahead of French Open, Lorenzo Musetti reaches career high

With the 2025 Italian Open coming to an end, there have been some changes in the ATP Rankings ahead of the French Open. The Italian capital saw Carlos Alcaraz win 7-6 (5), 6-1 against home favorite Jannik Sinner to win his seventh Masters 1000 title.
Alcaraz was in fine form all throughout the event, winning against the likes of Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Karen Khachanov, Jack Draper, and Lorenzo Musetti to reach the final. In the summit clash, the Spaniard faced off against Sinner, ending the latter's unbeaten streak of 26 matches and registering his fourth consecutive win against the No. 1 player. The title helped Alcaraz gain 1000 points, toppling Alexander Zverev to become the World No. 2 with 8850 points
Meanwhile, Sinner maintains his top position after reaching the final in his comeback on the Tour after three months. The Italian earned 650 points from his run in Rome, remaining in No. 1 with 10,380 points.
Lorenzo Musetti was the other notable beneficiary on the rankings after Rome. The home favorite reached the semifinal in Rome, losing against Alcaraz in straight sets. His run helped him earn 310 points and move up to a career-high ranking of No. 8 with 3860 points. The rest of the Top 10 remains the same as it was before the Italian Open.
Alexander Zverev, Alejandro Tabilo, and Nicolas Jarry have been the biggest losers on the ATP Rankings
Three of last year's semifinalists in Rome were significant losers on the ATP Rankings this time around. The defending champion, Alexander Zverev, lost against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal, a loss that saw the German player lose 800 points and drop to World No. 3 on the rankings with 7285 points.
Alejandro Tabilo and Nicolas Jarry, who reached the semifinal and final in Rome last year, respectively, did not fare well this year, which dropped them significantly on the ATP Rankings. Tabilo withdrew from the event, dropping 400 points and slipping down 19 places on the rankings to No. 61 with 940 points.
However, Nicolas Jarry had one of the steepest drops on the rankings after this year's Italian Open. Jarry, who was last year's finalist in Rome, lost against Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. This loss saw the Chilean drop 620 points and slip down 97 places on the ATP Rankings, currently sitting at No. 150 with 390 points.
The current Top 20 on the ATP Rankings are as follows