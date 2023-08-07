ATP rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz remains World No. 1; Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dan Evans rise 

The latest set of the ATP rankings have been released on Monday (August 7) and Carlos Alcaraz remains the men's World No. 1.

The Spaniard reclaimed the position from Novak Djokovic by winning the Cinch Championships and continued his stay at the top by beating the Serb in the Wimbledon final. He starts his 31st week at the summit of the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz currently has 9225 points, 430 more than that of World No. 2 Djokovic. Having withdrawn from the Citi Open, Daniil Medvedev lost a few points but he remains at No. 3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' triumph at the Los Cabos Open saw him rise a spot up to fourth while Casper Ruud slipped to fifth. There were no further changes in the top 10 but there were a few down the rankings, with Borna Coric rising to 15th while Alexander Zverev slipped to 16th. Alex de Minaur's runner-up finish in Los Cabos saw him rise to 18th while Lorenzo Musetti dropped to 19th.

Dan Evans won his first ATP 500 singles title at the Citi Open by beating Tallon Griekspoor in the final. The Brit's performance saw him move nine spots up to 21st in the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Griekspoor's run to the final of the Washington tournament saw him soar 11 spots up to a career-high 26th.

Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem rise in the ATP rankings

Andy Murray in action at the Citi Open

Andy Murray reached the Round of 16 at the Citi Open where he lost a thrilling three-set encounter to Taylor Fritz. The Brit's run saw him rise four spots to 40th in the ATP rankings.

Dominic Thiem did very well to reach his first ATP singles final since 2020 at Kitzbuhel. However, he was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Sebastian Baez in the summit clash. The Austrian's performances saw him move 32 spots up to 84th, thus being the best mover among the top-100 players over the past week. Baez's exploits in Kitzbuhel resulted in him jumping to 42nd from 72nd.

Another good mover in the rankings was Australia's Jordan Thompson, who rose to 55th after reaching the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. The country's most popular tennis player Nick Kyrgios, however, was the worst mover in the top 100 as his withdrawal from the ATP 500 tournament saw him plummet 57 places to 92nd.

The likes of Sebastian Korda and Alexander Bublik suffered drops while Matteo Berrettini, Pedro Cachin and Aslan Karatsev all rose.