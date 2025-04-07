ATP Rankings Update: Houston champ Jenson Brooksby makes massive jump after Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner continues to lead the list

The ATP calendar kicked off the clay season last week with three ATP 250 events in Marrakesh, Bucharest, and Houston. However, none of the Top 10 players were in action at any of the three events.

Ad

Of the three events, Jenson Brooksby made the most significant rank jump, as the American player won his maiden Tour title at the US Men's Clay Court Championships. Brooksby, who was coming back on the Tour after a long break, went on an amazing run in Houston, winning the tournament as a qualifier. He won against both the top two seeds, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (8) against top seed Tommy Paul in the semifinal, and 6-4, 6-2 against second seed Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Ad

Trending

His run to the title as a qualifier saw Brooksby earn 263 points, taking his overall tally to 340 and making him jump an amazing 335 places on the ATP rankings, taking him to No. 172.

Luciano Darderi won the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh, winning his second career title with a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) win over top seed Tallon Griekspoor in the final. Darderi gained 165 points with the win and moved nine spots ahead in the rankings, currently sitting at No. 48 with 1154 points. Griekspoor also moved two spots in the rankings, moving to No. 35 with 1525 points.

Ad

The ATP Tour saw another maiden winner in Flavio Cobolli, who won the Tiriac Open, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Sebastian Baez in the final. The Italian turned around an eight-match losing streak in Bucharest, gaining 240 points and moving nine spots ahead in the rankings to No. No. 36 with 1500 points. Beaz earned 155 points and moved three spots up in the rankings to No.33.

Jannik Sinner continues to lead the ATP Rankings despite being out of action

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Jannik Sinner maintains a healthy lead at the top of the ATP Rankings with 10330 points, almost 3000 points ahead of the second-ranked Alexander Zverev, who has 7645 points. Sinner will drop more points as he will not play at Monte-Carlo, but his lead will remain firm even if Zverev wins the event.

Ad

One notable change in the Top 10 rankings has been the move of Jack Draper from No.7 to No. 6, which is a career-high accomplishment for the Briton. He was not in action, but Casper Ruud dropped 90 points from his Estoril run last year, dropping the Norwegian to seventh and moving the Brit one place up.

The rest of the Top 10 is unchanged, with Carlos Alcaraz at 3, Taylor Fritz at No. ,4 Novak Djokovic at No. 5, Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 8, Andrey Rublev at No. 9, and Alex de Minaur at No. 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More