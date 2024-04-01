ATP Rankings update: Jannik Sinner becomes World No. 2 after Miami Open win, Grigor Dimitrov breaks into the top 10 for first time since 2018

After capturing his third title of the year in the 2024 Miami Open, Jannik Sinner has replaced Carlos Alcaraz as the new World No. 2 in the ATP rankings. With 8,710 points to his name, Sinner is now above the Spaniard, who has 8,645 points.

Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov also caught attention with his fabulous run in the 2024 Miami Open. His runner-up finish at the event helped him re-enter the top 10 in the world for the first time in six years.

Let's look at the significant shifts in the latest ATP rankings update.

Jannik Sinner continued his purple patch in the Miami Open. Earlier, he had the chance to take the No. 2 spot from Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells, but the Spaniard denied him the opportunity by defeating him in the semifinals. Nonetheless, Sinner stuck to the task and defeated Alcaraz en route to winning the 2024 Miami Open.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, moved above Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, and Alex De Minaur to enter the top 10 in the ATP rankings. He earned 600 points in the Miami Open, inching closer to the likes of Casper Ruud and Holger Rune, and will be looking to move further up the ranks during the clay swing.

Nicolas Jarry closes in on the top 20, Frances Tiafoe on the brink of exiting the top 25 in the latest ATP Rankings Update

Jarry plays a backhand at the Miami Open

Nicolas Jarry is closing in on the top 20 in the latest ATP rankings in the world. He has 1755 points to his name, ranked above the likes of near-rivals Lorenzo Musetti and Francesco Cerundolo.

Jarry entered the Miami Open on the back of a second-round exit in the Indian Wells, where he lost to Fabian Marozsan in three sets. He instantly made amends, outfoxing the talented Brit Jack Draper in his opening encounter at Miami. The Chilean then defeated the likes of Thiago Seyboth Wild and Casper Ruud en route to the quarterfinals but was defeated by Daniil Medvedev. His valuable run earned him 180 points and helped him secure the 22nd spot in the world.

Despite his second-round exit in the Miami Open, former World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe moved up a place to the 21st spot in the ATP rankings. However, he will have 250 points at stake in the upcoming US Men's Claycourt Championships and is at high risk of dropping down three places if he registers an early exit.

The American has made a slow start to the season and will be eager to rediscover his form during the clay swing. He is the defending champion in Houston and will feature in the event beginning on April 1.