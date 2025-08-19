  • home icon
By SAGNIK DATTA
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:05 GMT
ATP Rankings Update ft (L) Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz (R) (Source:Getty Images)

The ATP Rankings continue to be led by Jannik Sinner as the Italian heads the men's field with 11,480 points heading into the final Major at the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 24.

Despite holding onto the top spot, Sinner has dropped 550 points in the rankings. He withdrew from the Canadian Open this year and could not defend his championship points at Cincinnati, having to retire from the final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, earned the full 1000 points after his eighth Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, and currently sits on 9590 points. This was the maiden Cincinnati title for the Spaniard, having narrowly missed out against Novak Djokovic in 2023.

also-read-trending Trending

Alcaraz is in contention for the No. 1 spot on the ATP Rankings at the US Open. The Spaniard had a shock second-round exit in New York last year, and therefore only has about 50 points to defend, whereas Sinner, being the champion, has to defend 2000 points. An early exit for the Italian, or a title run from the Spaniard, could result in the latter clinching the No.1 ranking.

There was one new entrant to the Top 10 on the ATP rankings heading into New York, as Karen Khachanov moved three places up from 12th to ninth and sits with 3240 points. The other top 10 on the ATP Rankings were as follows - Alexander Zverev (third with 6230 points), Taylor Fritz (fourth with 5575 points), Jack Draper (fifth with 4440 points), Ben Shelton (sixth with 4280 points), Novak Djokovic (seventh with 4130 points), Alex de Minaur (eighth with 3545 points), and Lorenzo Musetti (10th with 3205 points).

Terence Atmane, Francisco Comesana, and Benjamin Bonzi had big gains on the ATP Rankings

Terence Atmane made a big move on the rankings this week (Getty)

Among the players who had a big jump on the ATP Rankings this week, Terence Atmane tops the list. The Frenchman reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open as a qualifier, which saw him move 67 places up and take him to a career-high ranking of 69.

Benjamin Bonzi had a decent fourth-round run in Cincinnati, losing against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Frenchman moved 12 places up to No. 51 on the Rankings. The other big gainer of the week was Francisco Comesana, who moved 17 spots up on the rankings, currently sitting on No. 54.

Two players who had big dips in ranking points were Alexei Popyrin and Hubert Hurkacz. Popyrin could not defend his Canadian Open title from last year, losing against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. He lost 960 points, dropping 18 places on the ATP Rankings, currently sitting on 37. The other player with a steep fall was Hubert Hurkacz, who dropped 27 places to No. 67.

Here are the Top 15-ranked players on the ATP Tour:

RankingPlayer NamePoints
1Jannik Sinner11480
2Carlos Alcaraz9590
3Alexander Zverev6230
4Taylor Fritz5575
5Jack Draper4440
6Ben Shelton4280
7Novak Djokovic4130
8Alex de Minaur3545
9Karen Khachanov3240
10Lorenzo Musetti3205
11Holger Rune3050
12Casper Ruud2905
13Daniil Medvedev2760
14Tommy Paul2610
15Andrey Rublev2610

For the complete list, click here.

SAGNIK DATTA

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

