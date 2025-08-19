The ATP Rankings continue to be led by Jannik Sinner as the Italian heads the men's field with 11,480 points heading into the final Major at the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 24.

Despite holding onto the top spot, Sinner has dropped 550 points in the rankings. He withdrew from the Canadian Open this year and could not defend his championship points at Cincinnati, having to retire from the final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, earned the full 1000 points after his eighth Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, and currently sits on 9590 points. This was the maiden Cincinnati title for the Spaniard, having narrowly missed out against Novak Djokovic in 2023.

Alcaraz is in contention for the No. 1 spot on the ATP Rankings at the US Open. The Spaniard had a shock second-round exit in New York last year, and therefore only has about 50 points to defend, whereas Sinner, being the champion, has to defend 2000 points. An early exit for the Italian, or a title run from the Spaniard, could result in the latter clinching the No.1 ranking.

There was one new entrant to the Top 10 on the ATP rankings heading into New York, as Karen Khachanov moved three places up from 12th to ninth and sits with 3240 points. The other top 10 on the ATP Rankings were as follows - Alexander Zverev (third with 6230 points), Taylor Fritz (fourth with 5575 points), Jack Draper (fifth with 4440 points), Ben Shelton (sixth with 4280 points), Novak Djokovic (seventh with 4130 points), Alex de Minaur (eighth with 3545 points), and Lorenzo Musetti (10th with 3205 points).

Terence Atmane, Francisco Comesana, and Benjamin Bonzi had big gains on the ATP Rankings

Terence Atmane made a big move on the rankings this week (Getty)

Among the players who had a big jump on the ATP Rankings this week, Terence Atmane tops the list. The Frenchman reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open as a qualifier, which saw him move 67 places up and take him to a career-high ranking of 69.

Benjamin Bonzi had a decent fourth-round run in Cincinnati, losing against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Frenchman moved 12 places up to No. 51 on the Rankings. The other big gainer of the week was Francisco Comesana, who moved 17 spots up on the rankings, currently sitting on No. 54.

Two players who had big dips in ranking points were Alexei Popyrin and Hubert Hurkacz. Popyrin could not defend his Canadian Open title from last year, losing against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. He lost 960 points, dropping 18 places on the ATP Rankings, currently sitting on 37. The other player with a steep fall was Hubert Hurkacz, who dropped 27 places to No. 67.

Here are the Top 15-ranked players on the ATP Tour:

Ranking Player Name Points 1 Jannik Sinner 11480 2 Carlos Alcaraz 9590 3 Alexander Zverev 6230 4 Taylor Fritz 5575 5 Jack Draper 4440 6 Ben Shelton 4280 7 Novak Djokovic 4130 8 Alex de Minaur 3545 9 Karen Khachanov 3240 10 Lorenzo Musetti 3205 11 Holger Rune 3050 12 Casper Ruud 2905 13 Daniil Medvedev 2760 14 Tommy Paul 2610 15 Andrey Rublev 2610

For the complete list, click here.

