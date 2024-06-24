The Italian had a good start to his reign at the top of the ATP rankings after winning the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. This extended his points tally to 9890. Novak Djokovic rose to World No. 2 after Carlos Alcaraz's premature exit in Queen's Club saw him slip down to third in the rankings.

Jannik Sinner became only the eighth player in ATP history to win the first tournament he played after becoming World No. 1. The Italian faced quite a few tricky matches throughout the tournament, including the final, which he won 7-6(8), 7-6(2).

Carlos Alcaraz, however, did not have the best of weeks at the cinch Championships in Queen's Club, London. The Spaniard was the defending champion but he suffered a 7-6(3), 6-3 loss to Jack Draper in the second round. As a result, the 21-year-old fell to World No. 3, while Novak Djokovic rose a spot up to No. 2.

Tommy Paul won the third title of his career at the cinch Championships by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 7-6(8) in the final. As a result, the 27-year-old rose to 12th in the ATP rankings and he is now the American No.1 as Taylor Fritz dropped to 13th.

Musetti's run to the final in Queen's Club saw him rise five spots up to 25th in the ATP rankings. Another finalist from last week was Hubert Hurkacz, who jumped two spots up to a career-high seventh after reaching the title clash of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

Alexander Bublik and Zhang Zhizhen are some of the other players who saw significant movement in the ATP rankings

Alexander Bublik was one of the players who saw a major drop in their rankings this week. The Kazakh entered the Terra Wortmann Open as the defending champion, but he suffered a secpnd-round loss to Christopher Eubanks. As a result, he slipped from 17th to 23rd in the ATP rankings.

Zhang Zhizhen, on the other hand, saw a significant rise in his rankings after reaching the semifinals in Halle. The Chinese jumped to a career-high 33rd from 42nd as a result.

Other gainers from the week were Matteo Berrettini who moved five positions from 65th to 60th, and Marcos Giron who moved seven positions from 53rd to 46th.

Andy Murray moved up to 115th from 129th after reaching the second round of the cinch Championships while Rafael Nadal is currently 258th.