ATP Rankings update: Jannik Sinner remains on top amid 3-month doping ban, Joao Fonseca breaks into Top 70 after Argentina Open heroics

The ATP headlines over the past week have mainly focused on Jannik Sinner's doping ban. The World No.1 failed two tests last year after closterbol was detected in his system. WADA handed him a three-month ban from February 9 to May 4.

The ban means the Italian will miss four Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid. With his points from his semifinal run at Indian Wells last year already stripped from him, the World No. 1 will face a potential 1600-point drop from the other three events.

However, Sinner, at the top of the rankings with 11,330 points after a 500-point deduction from his absence in Rotterdam, is way ahead of second-ranked Alexander Zverev (8135) and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (7410). When the Italian supposedly returns to the Tour at his home event in Rome, he will still be No.1.

On court, this week, 18-year-old Joao Fonseca made waves on the ATP Tour by clinching his maiden title at the Argentina Open. The Brazilian teenager, who grabbed attention at the Australian Open last month, put together an excellent campaign at the 250 event, culminating with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over Francisco Cerundolo.

The win saw Fonseca earn 250 points, taking him from 99 to 68 on the rankings, breaking into the top 70. His opponent Cerundolo earned 155 points, moving two places up, from 28 to 26.

ATP events at Marseille and Delray Beach also saw shifts in the ATP Rankings

In Picture: Ugo Humbert (Getty)

There were two other ATP 250 events on the Tour this week. Ugo Humbert had a successful title defense at the Open 13 Provence event in Marseille. The Frenchman won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Hamad Medjedovic, winning 240 points, which helped him move up three spots on the ATP Rankings, from 17 to 14. Medjedovic, meanwhile, earned 165 points from his final run to move up to a career-best ranking of 73.

At Delray Beach, Miomir Kecmanovic won his second career title, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. The Serbian player won 240 points from his title win, moving up 14 spots in the rankings, from 56 to 42. Fokina earned 155 points and moved up 10 spots from 60 to 50 on the ATP rankings.

Among other players, Alex Michelsen (33), Pedro Martinez (37) and Zizou Bergs (58) all reached their career-best rankings after their performances last week. The Top 10 is rounded off by Taylor Fritz (4th), Casper Ruud (5th), Daniil Medvedev (6th), Novak Djokovic (7th), Alex de Minaur (8th), Tommy Paul (9th) and Andrey Rublev (10th).

