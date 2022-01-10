ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 355th week as World No. 1

Even as the legal wrangle over Novak Djokovic's visa continues, the Serb maintained his reign as the World No. 1, as per the latest rankings released by the ATP tour on Monday. Djokovic, who surpassed Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks in March 2021, now begins his 355th week as the World No. 1.

With a week to go for the Australian Open main draw to get underway, there is a possibility that Russia's Daniil Medvedev or Germany's Alexander Zverev could overtake Djokovic for the top spot by the end of the first Grand Slam of 2022.

There has been no change in the top eight this week. Djokovic was followed by Medvedev, Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Melbourne Summer Set champion Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

Nadal's win in Melbourne marked his 89th career singles title and the 19th year in a row that the Spaniard has won an ATP singles title - the longest streak for an active player on the ATP tour.

Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy at the Melbourne Summer Events at Melbourne Park

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who played a starring role in Canada's ATP Cup win, climbed two spots to No. 9 while Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner dropped one spot each to No. 10 and No. 11 respectively.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils make jumps in the top 20

Gael Monfils holds the Mens Singles Champion trophy with runner up Karen Khachanov of Russia at the 2022 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia.

Outside the top 10, Roberto Bautiasta Agut, who led Spain to a runner-up finish in the ATP Cup, climbed two positions to No. 17. Adelaide International champion Gael Monfils, who has won an ATP singles title for the 18th year in a row, moved up two spots to No. 19.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who will not play at the Australian Open and remains undecided about his comeback schedule, stayed put at No. 16.

American Maxime Cressy, who served-and-vollyed his way to his first ATP singles final in Melbourne, jumped 37 spots to reach a new career-high ranking of No. 75.

Also Read Article Continues below

Slovakia's Alex Molcan, a quarterfinalist in Melbourne, moved up 14 spots to No. 74 while Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who reached the second round in Adelaide, climbed nine spots to No. 81. Sweden's Mikael Ymer, a quarterfinalist in Adelaide, also jumped 12 spots to No. 82.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala