ATP rankings update: Rafael Nadal starts 800th week in top 5, Carlos Alcaraz rises to career-high World No. 6 | 9 May 2022

Rafael Nadal added yet another feather to his cap on Monday, beginning his 800th week in the top five of the ATP rankings. The Spaniard, who first cracked the top five in 2005, is only the second player in history to spend 800 weeks in the aforementioned category, after long-time rival Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz moved to a career-high ranking of No. 6. The Spaniard set a number of records en route to the title in Madrid, including becoming the first player to beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay tournament.

Novak Djokovic continues to reign atop the world rankings. The Serb began a record-extending 369th week at the top spot on Monday.

Andrey Rublev gained one spot in the rankings to move to No. 7, while Matteo Berrettini, who has been out of action in the last few months, slipped two places to No. 8 in the world.

Casper Ruud also lost some ground in the rankings, moving down three spots to No. 10.

Rafael Nadal has joined his eternal rival Roger Federer as the only two players in the history of the men's game to spend 800 weeks inside the top 5 of the rankings. The Spaniard has also spent 868 consecutive weeks inside the top 10.

Federer, meanwhile, first cracked the top five in 2003. He has since spent a record 859 weeks inside the top 5, with Nadal trailing him by 59 weeks.

Novak Djokovic and Jimmy Connors have both spent 707 weeks in the top five, with the Serb expected to build on that tally over the next few seasons.

