ATP Rankings Update: Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Top 10 after Dubai milestone; Ben Shelton, Tomas Machac reach career highs after Acapulco

The ATP calendar featured three events this week. While there was an ATP 500 event in Dubai, Acapulco, Chile, hosted an ATP 250 event to conclude the South American clay swing.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas bagged the title in Dubai, ending his long streak of bad form, which started last year. He won the final 6-3, 6-3 against Felix-Auger Aliassime. This was his first title at the ATP 500 level, having lost eleven finals before his triumph in the Middle East. The Greek player earned 400 points and entered the Top 10 again, moving from 11 to 9 on the rankings with 3405 points.

The ATP 500 title in Acapulco was won by Tomas Machac, who got the better of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final, winning 7-6 (6), 6-2. This was the Czech player's maiden title on the Tour and earned him 475 points, taking him to a career-best ranking of 20.

Ad

Trending

Ben Shelton lost to David Goffin in straight sets in the Round of 16 in Acapulco. The American player dropped 50 points, but with Jack Draper above him dropping 190 points, Shelton rose another step on the rankings to 12, which is a career-best for him.

The two runner-ups at the two ATP 500 events also improved their rankings. Auger-Aliassime continued his great form in 2025, playing his third final of the season in Dubai. He gained 300 points and moved three spots up on the rankings, currently sitting on 18. Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina gained 230 points and improved his ranking by nine spots, reaching 39.

Ad

Laslo Djere made a significant move on the ATP rankings, while Tommy Paul dropped out of the Top 10

In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Tommy Paul's stay in the Top 10 did not last long, as the American player dropped out of the elite spot after forfeiting his second-round match against Marcos Giron in Acapulco. Paul earned 50 points, but with Tsitsipas winning in Dubai, the American player dropped down to 11th on the rankings.

Ad

Barring the exclusion of Paul, the rest of the Top 10 is unchanged. Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz continue to occupy the top three spots. They are closely followed by Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, and Alex de Minaur in 10th.

In the ATP 250 event in Chile, Laslo Djere won the title with a win against defending champion Sebastian Baez in the final. The win saw Djere make the most significant move on the rankings this week, jumping 29 spots and sitting on a new ranking of 74.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback