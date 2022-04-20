ATP says Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is "unfair" and has "potential to set damaging precedent for the game"

The ATP has slammed Wimbledon for their decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Grand Slam. The grasscourt Major took the decision following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022. Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022.

In a statement, organizers said they could not allow Russia to beneift in any way from their athletes' participation in the tournament.

"It is our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022. "

Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, commented:

“We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime.

ATP issued a swift response, condemning SW19's 'unilateral' decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and terming it as one that could set a "damaging precedent for the sport."

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey ATP says Wimbledon's decision "is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game" ATP says Wimbledon's decision "is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game" https://t.co/00oxkPXJx1

"We strongly condemn Russia’s reprehensible invasion of Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the millions of innocent people affected by the ongoing war."

It added that players should be allowed to compete as individuals based on their ATP rankings.

"Our sport is proud to operate on the fundamental principles of merit and fairness, where players compete as individuals to earn their place in tournaments based on the ATP Rankings."

"We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game. Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings. Any course of action in response to this decision will now be assessed in consultation with our Board and Member councils."

In contrast to Wimbledon ban, ATP will allow Russian & Belarusian players to play under a neutral flag

The ATP, as of now, is allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete in events under a neutral flag.

"It is important to stress that players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete at ATP events under a neutral flag, a position that has until now been shared across professional tennis. In parallel, we will continue our joint humanitarian support for Ukraine under Tennis Plays for Peace."

It remains to be seen whether Wimbledon will reverse its decision following the ATP's statement.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan