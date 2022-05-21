ATP scraps ranking points for 2022 Wimbledon

In a decision that could have far-reaching ramifications, the ATP has announced that the 2022 Wimbledon Championships will have no ranking points.

ATP took the decision after Wimbledon announced the ban of Russian and Belarussian players at year's Championships following Russia's Ukraine invasion in late February.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild ATP statement on removing ranking points at Wimbledon ATP statement on removing ranking points at Wimbledon https://t.co/OcfMuh4bdu

The statement said that owing to disrimination of players on the basis of nationality, which went against the 'integrity' of the ATP Ranking system, the ATP had no option but to strip Wimbledon 2022 off Ranking points. It read:

"The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour. The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022."

Condemmning Wimbledon for setting a 'dangerous precedent', the statement continued:

"Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour. Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries."

Wimbledon could have allowed Russian and Belarussian players to compete as neutral athletes - ATP Statement

AELTC Press Conference

The ATP statement noted that Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian players from this year's Championships was not a mandate from the UK Governent.

So it could have explored alternate options like allowing the said players to compete as neutral athletes. The ATP statement said:

"We greatly value our long-standing relationships with Wimbledon and the LTA and do not underestimate the difficult decisions faced in responding to recent UK Government guidance. However, we note that this was informal guidance, not a mandate, which offered an alternative option that would have left the decision in the hands of individual players competing as neutral athletes through a signed declaration."

The ATP remains hopeful that there would be an 'acceptable outcome for all concerned' as it stressed on the need for a 'united governance structure' across the sport to tackle similar issues in the future. The ATP statement continued:

"Our internal discussions with affected players in fact led us to conclude this would have been a more agreeable option for the Tour. We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned. More broadly, we believe this matter again highlights the need for a united governance structure across professional tennis so that decisions of this nature can be made in a joint manner."

However, the ATP added that, unlike Wimbledon, ranking points for other UK events in the lead-up to the grasscourt Major will remain intact. That's because the impacted players would have 'alternate playing opportunities'.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Statement regarding ATP / WTA / ITF ranking points at The Championships 2022. Statement regarding ATP / WTA / ITF ranking points at The Championships 2022.

The statement said:

"Separately, as previously announced, we confirm that ranking points will remain at ATP Tour events at Queen’s (ATP 500), Eastbourne (ATP 250) and ATP Challenger events in the UK. We have taken this decision on the basis that alternative playing opportunities are open to Russian and Belarusian players in those weeks, unlike during Wimbledon, which minimises any impact on the integrity of the rankings. Sanctions related to LTA’s violation of ATP rules will be assessed separately."

The ATP statement concluded that it condemns Russia's Ukraine invasion and the body will continue offering support to Ukraine and affected Ukrainian players. It concluded:

"Our condemnation of Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine remains unequivocal. Immediate action was taken to suspend the ATP Tour event in Moscow and have Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under neutral flags on Tour. In parallel, we have continued our humanitarian support for Ukraine, together with the other governing bodies of tennis, as well as providing direct financial assistance to many affected players."

The third Grand Slam of the year has now been reduced to a virtual exhibition event, which many players could opt to miss, with no ranking points on offer.

It remains to be seen how Wimbledon reacts to this development and if it chooses to explore alternate options that would open the door for Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete.

Edited by Bhargav